Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Abu Dhabi Fine Tunes Oil Contracts For International Drillers

Lithium Boom Creating Huge Opportunities For Investors

Lithium Boom Creating Huge Opportunities For Investors

The recent opening of Tesla’s…

Why A Trade War Won’t Derail U.S. Energy Exports To Mexico

Why A Trade War Won’t Derail U.S. Energy Exports To Mexico

Although U.S.-Mexican relations have cooled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Radiation Level At Fukushima At Highest Since 2011 Disaster

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2017, 10:57 AM CST Tepco inspector

Radiation levels in one part of reactor no.2 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station are the highest since the disaster in March 2011, media report, quoting the facility’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), as saying.

Tepco inspected the site via a camera attached to a guiding pipe, and according to Nikkei Asian Review, the company has estimated that an area of the containment vessel was emitting radiation of 530 sieverts per hour--enough to kill a person in under a minute. Prior to this, emissions of up to 73 Sv/hour had been detected at the reactor after it was melted in the nuclear disaster almost six years ago.

Tepco said on Tuesday that the camera “captured intriguing images that may be fuel debris from the March 2011 accident, but further examination is necessary before that can be verified”.

Yesterday the company said:

“After some examination of digital images obtained from the Unit 2 Primary Containment Vessel (PCV) pre-investigation, we found that some deposits had adhered to the structures directly below the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) and that a part of the grating had sunken in at the center of the pedestal (the concrete base supporting the RPV). We are still examining the nature of the deposits, considering the possibility of fuel debris, and the cause of the deformed grating, but this is a significant step forward to understand details and conditions inside the pedestal.”

But, “it’s highly possible that melted fuel leaked through,” Nikkei Asian Review quoted Yuichi Okamura, a company spokesman for nuclear power, as saying.

This would further complicate Tepco’s job in decommissioning the reactor expected to take four decades and billions upon billions of dollars.

In November last year, the Nuclear Regulation Authority of Japan decided to extend the life of three reactors at two nuclear power plants in the Fukui Prefecture. This rekindled worry about a possible repeat of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, as it came only a week after the neighboring Fukushima Prefecture was rocked by a 7.4 aftershock.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Growth Expectations Keep Russia’s Interest Rates Unchanged

Next Post

Abu Dhabi Fine Tunes Oil Contracts For International Drillers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Dan on February 03 2017 said:
    I guess this explains Californians behavior.
  • Dan on February 03 2017 said:
    They don't mind as long as the leaks head down wind to the U.S. and Canada.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com