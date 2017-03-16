Poland Says EU Going Soft On Gazprom Market Abuse

Poland is threatening to use all legal means possible to block the settlement, without fines, of an antitrust investigation targeting Russian Gazprom, which it feels the European Union is going soft on.

On Wednesday, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said the country would use “all legal means” to block the EU’s terms for closing an anti-trust investigation into Gazprom.

The Polish foreign minister’s statements are in direct response to comments from EU competition regulators the day before, saying that because of the market abuse charges against it, Gazprom had made enough concessions.

Poland—along with other Eastern European countries—disagrees. They think Brussels is treading too lightly with Russia on gas.

The EU proposal would call for Gazprom to get rid of supply terms that prohibit importing countries from re-exporting Gazprom gas to third parties. That was a major sticking point.

The EU’s proposal would also see Gazprom link gas contracts to investments in pipelines.

Finally, it would ensure more equitable gas pricing for Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Bulgaria. These five countries are particularly sensitive to the Gazprom deal because they have almost no alternatives to Russian gas.

"We believe that the Russians will use their supplies as an instrument of political influence," Waszczykowski told reporters, adding that “it's a pity that our idea has not found an understanding in the European Commission.”



Poland is seeking EU fines against Gazprom, not merely concessions for its abuse of the market.

Polish state-run energy company PGNiG has threatened to take the European Commission to court, and is calling the Monday settlement “highly insufficient”.

“Our initial assessment shows that the commitments are insufficient to remove the negative impact of Gazprom competition breach in the CEE markets, including Polish market,” PGNiG chief executive Piotr Wo?niak told the Financial Times.

“They may not make any significant contribution to change the situation that triggered the Commission action in 2012. We consider the Commission’s acceptance of those commitments as highly insufficient.”

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

