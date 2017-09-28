Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.59 -0.55 -1.05%
Brent Crude 57.25 -0.32 -0.56%
Mars US 53.53 +0.21 +0.39%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
Urals 54.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.80 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 3.02 -0.04 -1.24%
Marine 58.17 +2.44 +4.38%
Murban 57.78 -0.35 -0.60%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.29 -0.27 -0.49%
Basra Light 53.54 -0.59 -1.09%
Saharan Blend 57.99 -0.49 -0.84%
Girassol 58.17 -0.37 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.45 -0.58 -1.45%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 46.09 +0.26 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 50.04 +0.26 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.59 +0.26 +0.54%
Kansas Common 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 56.34 +0.26 +0.46%
All Charts
  • 56 mins Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 3 hours Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 4 hours Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 6 hours Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 12 hours Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 17 hours China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 21 hours South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 23 hours EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 1 day Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 1 day Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 1 day Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 2 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 2 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 2 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 2 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 3 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 3 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 3 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 3 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 3 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 3 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 3 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 6 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 6 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 6 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 6 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 6 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 6 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 6 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 7 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 7 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 7 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 7 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 7 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea

Share

Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal

By MINING.com - Sep 28, 2017, 2:28 PM CDT Coal

Weglokoks said on Wednesday that it plans to resell the imported U.S. coal abroad, mostly to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Germany and Austria, but would also consider sales to customers in Poland in the future.

That would be likely to cause friction with Poland's energy ministry, which expects the country's utilities to buy and burn coal from domestic mines.

"We want the energy security in Poland to be guaranteed by Polish coal production," Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told Reuters on Wednesday following the news from Weglokoks.

Poland's biggest coal mining firm PGG, which was saved from bankruptcy last year, is struggling to meet demand from its major clients – mostly state-run listed utilities, after cost-cutting led to lower investment.

Weglokoks, which is one of PGG shareholders as well as one of its clients, sees its coal exports at around 2.5 million tonnes this year down from 4 million tonnes in 2016.

"The fall results from a bigger demand on the domestic market, which has led to a limited access to coal for export," Weglokoks spokesman said in an e-mail.

The first test shipment from the U.S. of 75,000 tonnes of high-energy coal is expected to arrive in Poland in mid October, Weglokoks said, adding that it does not rule out more cargoes, also from Kazakhstan and Colombia.

Poland's Rzeczpospolita newspaper, which was first to report Weglokoks plans to import U.S. coal, said that the exporter is in advanced talks with Polish utilities, including the biggest power producer PGE on potential coal sales.

The Weglokoks spokesman declined to comment on this.

By Mining.com

