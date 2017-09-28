Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.56 -0.58 -1.11%
Brent Crude 57.16 -0.41 -0.71%
Mars US 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
Urals 55.10 +0.31 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.80 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 3.02 +0.00 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 -2.99 -5.14%
Murban 57.53 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.08 -0.21 -0.39%
Basra Light 53.08 -0.46 -0.86%
Saharan Blend 57.59 -0.40 -0.69%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Girassol 57.96 -0.21 -0.36%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.36 -0.67 -1.67%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 -0.50 -1.03%
Giddings 42.00 -0.50 -1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.01 -0.58 -1.19%
Kansas Common 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 56.34 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 hours Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 hours Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 hours Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 hours Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 8 hours Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 9 hours Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 16 hours Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 21 hours China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 1 day South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 1 day EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 1 day Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 1 day Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 1 day Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 2 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 2 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 2 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 2 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 3 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 3 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 3 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 3 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 3 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 3 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 3 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 6 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 6 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 6 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 6 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 6 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 6 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 6 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 7 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 7 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

Expect Strong Crude Draws As Refineries Recover

Expect Strong Crude Draws As Refineries Recover

Crude inventories could shrink significantly…

Robust Demand Could Send Oil Prices Above $60

Robust Demand Could Send Oil Prices Above $60

With healthy demand growth for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Offshore

The Philippines plans to pursue oil and gas exploration near contested waters in the South China Sea in a stalled project which has Chinese state firm CNOOC as a partner, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Thursday.  

Cusi has presented the plan to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte for approval, the energy secretary told media after a meeting of ASEAN energy ministers, Reuters reports

The Calamian project offshore Northwest Palawan is covered by a service contract in which the joint venture partners are CNOOC with a 51 percent stake, PNOC, a subsidiary of state-held Philippine National Oil Company with 28 percent, and Mitra Energy, which is now named Jadestone Energy, with the remaining 21 percent. The Calamian lies near the main oil and gas fields in the Philippines—Malampaya, Nido, Cadlao, and Matinloc.

While the Calamian project is not in the disputed waters, exploration there has been delayed by “a lot of issues”, Reuters quoted Cusi as saying.

Regarding possible exploration in disputed waters, Cusi said:

“We are looking for a win-win solution to move things forward so that we can enjoy whatever resources are there.”

However, Cusi said that the ASEAN energy ministers did not discuss energy exploration in the South China Sea. 

The ministers “agreed on the need for sustained cooperation to ensure security of energy supply and promote a low-carbon energy sector,” the Department of Energy of the Philippines said.

The so-called South China Sea dispute between China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and even tiny Brunei, has been going on for a long time.

In July last year, The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled against China and in favor of the Philippines in an arbitration case. China has not accepted the court’s ruling.

In July this year, China and the Philippines were said to be mulling over joint oil and gas exploration in the basin.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices

Next Post

Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com