Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

EU, Israel Agree To Develop Eastern Mediterranean Gas Pipeline

Oil Prices Rise Above $50 On Outages, OPEC Expectations

Oil Prices Rise Above $50 On Outages, OPEC Expectations

Oil prices rose this week…

Dakota Access Pipeline Loaded And Ready For Business

Dakota Access Pipeline Loaded And Ready For Business

The Dakota Access pipeline saga…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Petronas Loads First-Ever LNG Cargo From Floating Facility

By Irina Slav - Apr 03, 2017, 10:36 AM CDT Gas

Malaysia’s state oil and gas company Petronas announced the loading of the first liquefied natural gas cargo from a floating production facility over the weekend. The facility is located off the eastern coast of Malaysia and the cargo is bound for a client in South Asia, most probably South Korea, according to media.

Reuters reported late last week that the loading of the 144,000-cu-m Seri Camellia tanker had started at the Petronas Floating LNG Satu.

The Satu facility is estimated to have cost Petronas $10 billion, going into operation last year. Thanks to the floating facility, the Malaysian company beat other energy majors such as Shell and Japan’s Inpex, which are also working on floating LNG production projects.

Petronas has shaped up to be one of the leaders in LNG: besides its local LNG operations, the company has a massive, $27-billion LNG project in Canada, the Pacific NorthWest LNG, which has faced several delays because of local environmentalist opposition and cost considerations.

The Canadian project is a partnership with four other Asian companies, including China Petrochemical Corp, Japan Petroleum Exploration Corp., Indian Oil Corp. and Brunei’s national energy company, and will open a new route for Canadian gas to Asian markets – the biggest consumers of LNG currently.

Yet the global LNG market has seen a massive influx of supply over the last year or so, mainly from Australia and the U.S., and this has naturally affected pries, putting a question mark over some projects, such as the Canadian one. Between 2014 and now, LNG prices on the spot market in Asia have fallen about 70 percent, to $5.50 per million Btu.

Related: Russia Reaches 2/3 Of Oil Output Cut Target

The Satu floating production facility, however, has proved resilient. Compared to another two projects, Shell’s Prelude FLNG and Inpex’ Ichtys facility, both in Australia, it has cost less: Prelude has a tag of $12 billion and the Ichthys project is valued at $37 billion. Both Australian projects have met with cost overruns and delays.

By Irina Slav

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India Punishes Iran For Gas Field Decision Delay

Next Post

Rosneft Starts Drilling In East Arctic

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Trump To Undo Fuel Efficiency Standards
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com