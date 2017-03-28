Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Rystad Energy: Saudi Tax Cut Raises Aramco Value By $1 Trillion

How Much Further Oil Could Fall

How Much Further Oil Could Fall

Oil prices fell rapidly as…

Vital Oil Shipping Lane Becomes Target In Yemen’s Civil War

Vital Oil Shipping Lane Becomes Target In Yemen’s Civil War

Yemen’s most strategic Red Sea…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrofac Wins $1.3B Deal With Kuwait Oil Company

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 28, 2017, 11:59 AM CDT Petrofac

London-listed oil services provider Petrofac said on Tuesday that it had won a contract with Kuwait Oil Company for a $1.3-billion gathering center project in southeast Kuwait.

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has awarded the lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project for the GC 32 sour gathering center in the Burgan oil field. The sour gathering center will be the first such center in the field and will process crude oil and associated gas recovered from the Arifjan, Marat, Minagish Oolite and Burgan Wara high Hydrogen Sulphide fields, Petrofac said.

Work on the project is expected to start shortly and complete in the middle of 2020. The engineering, procurement and construction work includes greenfield activities with tie-in works to existing brownfield infrastructure, and will have the capacity to produce around 120,000 barrels of oil per day together with associated water, gas and condensate.

“Kuwait is one of our core markets in the Middle East and we have been executing projects in the country since the early 1980s. We are proud to continue our association with KOC and look forward to working closely with them to deliver the project,” Marwan Chedid, Group Chief Operating Officer at Petrofac, said in the company statement.

Petrofac has been operating in Kuwait since 1982, with current projects in the country exceeding $4 billion. Elsewhere in the Middle East, Petrofac has ongoing projects in Oman, Iraq, and Abu Dhabi.

Related: Pro-Extension Voices In OPEC Become Louder

Kuwait’s latest budget plans to focus capital expenditure on downstream oil and gas activities during FY 2017/18 in a bid to create jobs, offset falling crude export revenue, and capitalize on rising regional demand for refined products.

The government is taking steps to expand private-sector participation in economic development, including through three planned power projects and a US dollar-denominated bond issue – a first for Kuwait.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EU’s Highest Court Upholds Sanctions Against Russia’s Rosneft

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Markets Recoil As Inventory Builds More Than Feared

Oil Markets Recoil As Inventory Builds More Than Feared

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com