Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s PDVSA Can’t Afford To Clean Tankers, Pay Shipping Bills

Global Energy Advisory – 20th January 2017

Global Energy Advisory – 20th January 2017

The inauguration of Donald Trump…

Markets Buy The OPEC Cuts, But Fear U.S. Supply

Markets Buy The OPEC Cuts, But Fear U.S. Supply

Oil prices remain flat as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Creditors Put Up $5.6B Worth Of Bonds In Buyback Offer

By Irina Slav - Jan 26, 2017, 9:09 AM CST Petrobras sign on the wall

Bondholders of Petrobras have tendered US$5.58 billion worth of bonds under a US$6-billion buyback program announced by Brazil’s state-run oil company. Of the total tendered, US$4.89 billion was dollar-denominated and the rest was in euros, according to securities filing on Thursday.

The buyback program will expire on February 8, and is part of Petrobras’ efforts to reduce its sizeable debt burden, which is the largest in the global oil industry at around US$130 billion.

When it announced the plan, the company said that it will repurchase US$2 billion worth of bonds in cash and the rest will be swapped for fresh debt. The initial target amount to be bought back was set at US$4 billion, but after a strong response from bondholders, Petrobras raised this to US$6 billion and extended the deadline for tendering the securities until February 8.

Seven series of both fixed-rate and floating-rate debt were targeted under the program, in total worth US$10 billion, and maturing in 2019 and 2020.

The Brazilian giant is still reeling from the combined blow of the oil price crash and a graft scandal that led to the ousting of the country’s President Dilma Rousseff. Besides debt refinancing, Petrobras has been selling assets in a bid to get back in its feet and has been aided in its efforts by the government. It last year approved legislation removing the requirement for Petrobras to be operator of all new projects in the potentially lucrative pre-salt layer of the Brazilian shelf with a minimum stake of 30 percent.

Things seem to be looking up, however. Earlier this month, the company said it was going to increase exploration, production, and refining expenditure by 30 percent with the outlays for 2017 seen at US$19 billion, up from US$14.6 billion last year. Cash on hand, according to CEO Pedro Parente, stood at US$22 billion at the start of this year, which would keep Petrobras active for another two years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

‘’Oil To Remain Below $60 Through 2018’’

Next Post

Iraq Expands Oil Export Terminal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com