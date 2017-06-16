Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Medallion Midstream Expands Permian Pipeline Capacity

Saudis Cut Back Oil Supply To Asia, Slash Exports To U.S.

Saudis Cut Back Oil Supply To Asia, Slash Exports To U.S.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s defacto leader…

Renewable Energy Outproduces Nuclear In The U.S.

Renewable Energy Outproduces Nuclear In The U.S.

New EIA data reports that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Pakistan To Restart Refinery Damaged In Fire 2 Years Ago

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 16, 2017, 10:22 AM CDT Refinery

Pakistani company Byco Industries Inc will restart in July its refinery that was shut in October 2015 after a fire, Byco’s chief executive officer Amir Abbassciy told Bloomberg in an interview published on Friday.

The refinery is expected within the next three months to ramp up production to 85,000 bpd of crude oil processed, the manager said, adding that Pakistan’s fuel demand is expected to grow by 7 percent to 10 percent from now until 2020.

“Pakistan is one of the lowest per capita users of oil today. As the economy ramps up, this demand is going to rise by leaps and bounds,” the manager told Bloomberg.

Abbassciy went on to add:

“We are very bullish as far as the economy is concerned.”

According to data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, quoted by Bloomberg, Pakistan paid US$8.8 billion to import oil products in the 10 months to April this year. This sum accounted for one-fifth of all Pakistani imports in that period.

Pakistan’s oil demand jumped by 13 percent between July 2016 and February 2017, according to data by Pakistani Oil Companies Advisory Committee, cited by Platts.

Motor gasoline sales surged by 20 percent year on year in that period, and high-speed diesel consumption jumped 15 percent. The main drivers of Pakistan’s increased in oil demand were the lower petroleum product prices, rising economy, foreign investment, and greater political stability. In the next three years, oil product demand is expected to further jump, due to growing per capita income, a rise in car sales, and higher foreign investment.

In 2016, Pakistan’s economy grew by 4.2 percent. The IMF expects the country’s real GDP to rise by 5.0 percent this year, and by 5.2 percent next year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

T. Boone Pickens Offloads Pinnacle Midstream

Next Post

Medallion Midstream Expands Permian Pipeline Capacity

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

“By 2030, 95% Of Consumers In The World Won’t Own A Car”

 Alt text

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com