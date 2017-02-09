Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

PDVSA’s Latest Misery: Delays In Oil-For-Loan Deals With Russia, China

Too Many Longs Spoil The Breakout

Too Many Longs Spoil The Breakout

Oil prices have largely been…

Gasoline Glut Could Ruin The Oil Price Party

Gasoline Glut Could Ruin The Oil Price Party

A sudden and strong increase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

PDVSA’s Latest Misery: Delays In Oil-For-Loan Deals With Russia, China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2017, 4:19 PM CST Venezuela Ahora

Venezuela’s state-held oil company PDVSA – which has been barely avoiding default recently – is months behind on shipping crude oil and fuel to China and Russia under oil-for-loan agreements with its key political allies, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing internal PDVSA documents it had reviewed.

The shipments that PDVSA has failed to deliver to Chinese and Russian state-held companies are worth around US$750 million, a Reuters analysis has shown.

Russia and China have extended at least US$55 billion in credit to Venezuela, whose only foreign-exchange cash cow is PDVSA.

But the oil company’s finances and Venezuela’s economy are so strained that now it seems that PDVSA is not honoring even the deals with China and Russia that are crucial for the Venezuelan company because those two countries buy one-third of its oil and fuel exports.

Venezuela’s socialist government has been using loans from China and Russia to finance social investments and infrastructure. But now the situation is so dire, and economy is collapsing with inflation and currency devaluation reminiscent of Weimar Germany.

Still, analysts believe that China and Russia would most likely discuss the delayed shipments discreetly via diplomatic channels.

But it’s not only government deals that PDVSA has not been honoring. According to documents seen by Reuters, between October and January, the Venezuelan company canceled or delayed shipments to commercial buyers – including regular customers like U.S. Phillips 66 and Thai TIPCO Asphalt - of nearly 7 million barrels of crude oil, due to rescheduled or skipped cargoes, often because it did not have enough oil available.

Related: U.S. To Sell 10 Million Barrels From Strategic Reserves This Month

Last month it emerged that more than 4 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil and fuels were stuck in tankers in the Caribbean because PDVSA could not afford to pay for cleaning dirty tankers and port inspections.

Credit rating agency Fitch said last week that PDVSA’s default is probable, and it seems now that it is only a matter of time.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BHP Billiton Greenlights $2.2B Investment In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com