Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Sinopec Considers Oil Output Drop To Fight Domestic Glut

U.S. Oil To Break Production Record In 2018

U.S. Oil To Break Production Record In 2018

According to the EIA the…

America’s Unstoppable LNG Boom

America’s Unstoppable LNG Boom

The shale gas boom in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

One Bondholder Put A Price On Goldman’s Venezuelan ‘Hunger Bonds’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2017, 5:40 PM CDT PDVSA

A Pennsylvania-based asset manager has said that the US$2.8 billion bonds of Venezuela’s oil firm PDVSA, which Goldman Sachs bought last month for US$0.31 on the dollar, were worth US$0.33 on the dollar at the end of May, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a filing of asset manager SEI Investments.

Since Goldman Sachs Asset Management serves as a sub-adviser to some of SEI’s assets, SEI ended up holding US$8.9 million of the bonds.

Goldman Sachs has bought around US$2.8 billion bonds issued by Venezuela’s embattled state oil firm PDVSA, betting that a change in the Venezuelan regime could more than double the value of debt. But with this bond purchase, Goldman drew criticism over extending a life-line to a repressive government amid civil unrest. Quoting people familiar with the transaction, The Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman’s asset management division paid US$0.31 on the dollar, or around US$865 million, for bonds that PDVSA issued in 2014 and that mature in 2022.

Since news broke that Goldman has acquired the bonds, that debt has become known as “hunger bonds”, with Venezuelan opposition saying that President Nicolas Maduro’s increasingly dictatorship regime is servicing bonds, while Venezuelans are suffering from food and medicine shortages in a crippled country with hyperinflation.

Related: Nigeria To Return 20% Of OPEC Cuts To The Market

SEI has declined to share how it had calculated how much the bonds were worth, but a spokeswoman told Bloomberg that the evaluation was made according to the requirements in the fund’s prospectus.

Goldman’s asset management division has not offered the bonds to any dealers, Bloomberg reports, quoting spokesman Andrew Williams.

Almost all investors who have been approached by brokers for gauging the possible interest in the bonds have said that they are suspicious of the securities, which Venezuela’s opposition claims are illegal and would not be serviced if it takes power in the country.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Aims To Develop Its Largest Oil Field

Next Post

Sinopec Considers Oil Output Drop To Fight Domestic Glut

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Goldman on June 12 2017 said:
    They are non stop bearish oil prices. Yet they buy bonds from a country that will go broke if oil stays under $50. Kind of like 2008 tell your customers to buy while you short. None the less it shows the morals of this company after this purchase. Just terrible but not surprising

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com