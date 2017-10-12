Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.28 -1.02 -1.99%
Brent Crude 56.08 -0.86 -1.51%
Mars US 52.55 +0.37 +0.71%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 53.50 +0.08 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.982 +0.09 +3.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.33 +0.60 +1.12%
Murban 56.88 +0.65 +1.16%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.05 -0.40 -0.75%
Basra Light 52.89 +0.52 +0.99%
Saharan Blend 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Girassol 56.50 -0.46 -0.81%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.06 -1.00 -2.56%
Western Canadian Select 40.20 +0.06 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.54 +0.21 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 56.60 +0.02 +0.04%
Sweet Crude 50.80 +0.22 +0.43%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 50.50 +0.22 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 49.40 +0.26 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Giddings 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 45.25 +0.38 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 49.20 +0.38 +0.78%
Eagle Ford 49.20 +0.38 +0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.75 +0.38 +0.80%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 25 mins Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 1 hour Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 2 hours Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 3 hours District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 20 hours Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 22 hours France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 23 hours Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 1 day Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 1 day Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 1 day South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 2 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 2 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 2 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 2 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 2 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 3 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 3 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 3 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 3 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 3 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 3 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 3 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 3 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 6 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 6 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 6 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 6 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 6 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 6 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 6 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 7 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 7 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 7 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 7 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 7 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast

Breaking News:

Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks

Is The Bakken Profitable At $50 Oil?

Is The Bakken Profitable At $50 Oil?

The Bakken remains the second…

Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

Oil prices reversed course on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 12, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT BP

It’s back! After almost a decade on the bench, BP is reviving its Amoco brand in response, the company said, to some internal marketing studies that suggest the brand still resonates with some American consumers.

In BP’s words, the Amoco brand will “help resolve local, competitive station conflicts in markets where there may already be one or more BP stations in close proximity.” In non-corporate-speak, that means that BP will put Amoco stations next to BP stations to gain a bigger presence—as opposed to having too many BP stations in one small geographic area. It’s likely about more than that, possibly an essential but cautions rebrand: not shedding the BP name, but testing the waters with a new­—er, make that an old—name and logo.

BP, formerly British Petroleum, merged with Amoco back in the late ‘90s, but for a while kept the red, white, and blue torch-clad brand for its U.S. retail gas stations. Way back in May of 1999, BP had started to make a push for a more environmentally sound image in the UK. About a year later, BP upped the ante and unveiled a prototype for a new line of stations called BP Connect. The stations had solar panels and brand-spanking new colors. It made another attempt at redoing its image, when in 2009, BP finally kicked to the cub the rather patriotic-looking Amoco logo that it had kept in the U.S., along with the Amoco name—introducing its “Invigorate” brand of gasoline to take its place.

In what later became super ironic, BP had intended this Invigorate brand of fuel (in BP-branded stations) to reach a younger crowd, touting its cleaner properties and the fuel’s ability to “eat the dirt in engines” and coming up with a snappy blue logo. “Hundreds of little scrubbing brushes… “ BP claimed on its website.

Unfortunately, not even a year after BP had dispensed with the Amoco brand, the Deepwater Horizon spill erased any headway that BP may have made in reshaping its image. The notion of reintroducing the Amoco brand was proposed by desperate BP retailers shortly after the spill sullied the BP name, but BP at the time said it was not considering the rebrand.

Fast forward seven years, and BP is now ready to bring back the iconic Amoco brand that was first used in 1912.

Others in the oil industry are also working to rebrand, and have been for nearly a decade, each one seemingly intent on distancing themselves from “oil”, a word that was no longer en vogue. The push grew as several environmental disasters soured the public on the fossil fuel. That, combined with the onslaught of the millennial generation, caused many oil companies to focus on rebranding in a way that more closely portrayed them as being environmentally friendly and renewable-driven. But while BP’s rebranding is focused on end users of fuel, others are focused on investors.

Related: New Iran Sanctions Could Send Oil Prices Higher

Suncor published a report, 2010 Report on Sustainability, that was one of the first signs that the industry knew it needed to make a change. Others, like Cenovus Energy, followed suit, but focused on the fact that there were “other” uses for oil—like ultrasounds—in a campaign called “More Than Fuel.”

A more recent rebrander is Dong Energy, which just announced that it was changing its name to Orsted now that it has divested its unpopular upstream oil and gas segment, claiming that it has reduced carbon emissions substantially over the last few years, using phrases like “sustainable way of life” and other nature-inspired words.

Some may find it surprising that BP chose a name and reputation that is inextricably tied to oil—and to the good old red white a blue, which has also fallen out of fashion as of late, if one is to believe the mainstream media. But perhaps the world is ready to once again embrace the red, white, and blue torch that is an iconic symbol for US oil, despite its unfavorable place in the new world order. Or perhaps BP’s market research simply showed that even oil-tethered Amoco has a better reputation than the one BP has unwittingly earned for itself.

Regardless of the reasons behind the Amoco throwback, Madonna, Old Spice, and Pabst Blue Ribbon are proof positive that a rebranding can breathe new life into decaying products, services, and icons, and those who fail to adapt to whatever trend is en vogue today may be left behind—even oil companies.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com