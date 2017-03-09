Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

“No Free Rides,” Say Saudi Officials to US Shale

Saudi Arabia’s Secret Meetings With The World’s Largest Oil Traders

Saudi Arabia’s Secret Meetings With The World’s Largest Oil Traders

OPEC appears to have been…

Iran vs Russia: The Next Natural Gas War

Iran vs Russia: The Next Natural Gas War

The recent Iranian natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Tanker En Route To Libya’s Es Sider Diverted To Avoid Clashes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2017, 3:14 PM CST Overseas Redwood

As Libya’s eastern oil ports are again threatened by clashes among various militias, an oil tanker that was set to load crude oil at Es Sider on Thursday has been diverted to another port in the west of the country, Bloomberg reported today, citing a person familiar with the issue.

The oil tanker Overseas Redwood, which was supposed to load 630,000 barrels of crude oil at Es Sider, has detoured and will be docking at Zawiya port, because factions fighting in the Oil Crescent for a week now have been keeping eastern oil terminals out of service, according to Bloomberg’s source.

In addition, Waha Oil Co - a joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation and U.S. firms Hess Corp, Marathon Oil, and ConocoPhillips – has suspended production due to key ports being closed for nearly a week now, another source told Bloomberg.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been fighting the Benghazi Defense Brigades (BDB) faction in the Oil Crescent since last week. The latest fighting has led to Libya’s oil production dropping by 35,000 bpd to around 660,000 bpd and making oil ports victims of the militia clashes.

In September last year, the LNA took control of three oil export terminals in the Oil Crescent, wrestling them from the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), which is affiliated with the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Since then the oil ports had been gradually opened and handed over to the National Oil Corporation to manage.

Related: Iraq To Start Drilling In Highly Contested Persian Gulf

Now the PFG said earlier this week that it had retaken two of the eastern ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, after the Benghazi Defense Brigades – who had wrestled them from Haftar’s LNA - handed control over the ports to PFG.

The latest clashes at key oil infrastructure seriously undermine (again) Libya’s plans to increase its oil production and have it exceed 1 million bpd by the end of this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Marathon Oil Sells Canadian Oil Sands Assets, Bets On Permian

Next Post

“No Free Rides,” Say Saudi Officials to US Shale

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com