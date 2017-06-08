Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigeria Says Refinery Upgrades Should Cost $1.2 Billion

Is The Electric Car Boom Running Out Of Fuel?

Is The Electric Car Boom Running Out Of Fuel?

An anticipated 500 percent rise…

Kazakhstan Boosts Production Despite OPEC Pledge

Kazakhstan Boosts Production Despite OPEC Pledge

Despite OPEC pledges, Kazakhstan has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil-Rich Kurdistan Sets Date For Independence Referendum

By Irina Slav - Jun 08, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Kurdish Flag

The oil-rich autonomous region of Kurdistan has scheduled its long-awaited independence referendum for September 25, President Masoud Barzani said in a tweet. The referendum may cost Iraq a large chunk of its oil reserves.

The region of Kurdistan is made up of three provinces that are run by an autonomous government. Perhaps the most sensitive point geographically is the city and region of Kirkuk: control over it is still disputed with the central government in Baghdad, not least because the area contains some of the biggest oil fields in the country. The Kirkuk region will be included in the referendum, a government official told Reuters.

The Kirkuk field alone contains some 8.7 billion barrels of crude, with a daily rate of production back in 2015 of 300,000 bpd.

Tension between Erbil and Baghdad has been more or less permanent on the topic of Kirkuk oil and Kurdistan oil in general. At the moment, the Kurdistan Regional Government gets a share in Iraqi budget spending in exchange for a solid part of the oil it produces. Yet the KRG has more than once made it clear it would like to keep a bigger portion of the oil output for itself and have greater control over it.

Related: Can Canadian Crude Compete In Asia?

Earlier this year, for example, Kurdish security forces seized an unspecified facility in Kirkuk as a way of protesting against Baghdad’s oil policy. The event led to a temporary suspension of oil flows from the surrounding fields.

Naturally, the central government is not on board with any sort of independence for Kurdistan and more specifically Kirkuk, with Ammar al-Hakim, president of the ruling coalition, telling Reuters back in April that Baghdad will not support an independence referendum. “We believe that the politics of accomplished facts and drawing borders with blood hasn't succeeded in any country of the world and won't have good results in Iraq either,” he said at the time, adding that Baghdad will insist on a dialogue on the matter.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Philippines Plans $2B LNG Import Hub To Replace Depleting Gas Field

Next Post

UAE Reinstates Total Ban On Qatar-Linked Oil Tanker Movement

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com