Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.03 +0.11 +0.22%
Brent Crude 56.65 +0.04 +0.07%
Mars US 52.18 +1.25 +2.45%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
Urals 53.42 +1.20 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.02 +1.02 +2.17%
Natural Gas 2.904 +0.01 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.73 +0.30 +0.56%
Murban 56.23 +0.30 +0.54%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.45 +1.18 +2.26%
Basra Light 52.37 +0.78 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 56.56 +1.09 +1.97%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Girassol 56.96 +1.26 +2.26%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.06 +0.33 +0.85%
Western Canadian Select 40.14 +1.60 +4.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.33 +1.64 +3.17%
Premium Synthetic 56.58 +2.24 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 50.58 +1.54 +3.14%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Light Sour Blend 50.28 +1.64 +3.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.43 +2.24 +4.13%
Central Alberta 49.14 +1.60 +3.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Giddings 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
ANS West Coast 55.37 +0.16 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 44.87 +1.34 +3.08%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.37 +1.34 +2.91%
Kansas Common 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
Buena Vista 55.37 +1.34 +2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 mins Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 2 hours France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 3 hours Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 4 hours Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 5 hours Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 7 hours South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 21 hours Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 23 hours Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 1 day Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 1 day Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 1 day Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 1 day Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 1 day Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 2 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 2 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 2 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 2 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 2 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 2 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 2 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 2 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 5 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 5 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 5 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 5 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 5 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 5 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 5 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 6 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 6 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 6 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 6 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 6 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 7 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 7 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 7 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico

Breaking News:

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Saudis Lose Market Share To OPEC Rivals

Saudis Lose Market Share To OPEC Rivals

OPEC members Iraq and Iran…

Russia And China Continue To Boost Oil Ties

Russia And China Continue To Boost Oil Ties

The Russia-China alliance is strengthening…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Oil

Mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas industry are on the rise, and the trend will intensify over the next 12 months, the latest Mergers and Acquisitions in Oil and Gas report from A.T. Kearney has found, as price uncertainty diminishes and new investment areas draw the industry’s attention.

More than 66 percent of the industry executives A.T. Kearney surveyed said they expected at least 10 percent more M&A deals over the next 12 months as a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, a change in oil and gas demand expectations, and digitization all prod oil and gas companies to change their decades-long agenda. Some 12 percent said they expected an increase of over 20 percent in mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

The buyers camp is, as expected, made up of Big Oil, the oilfield service giants, and private equity firms. Private equity, according to the management consultants, will be the leader of the pack thanks to abundant capital.

Big Oil and oilfield service providers are returning to growth mode thanks to more stable prices and a lot of small independents that may need to sell assets to pay down debt. For Big Oil, the acquisition drive is also part of efforts to replenish their reserve base, which suffered a slump in investment over the last two years and a resultant slump in new reserve additions.

Related: Oil Giants At Odds As Saudi, Russian Ties Improve

In fact, the survey found, reserve base replenishment is the top driver for the increased M&A activity on the buyer side. The other drivers include securing new capabilities, such as digital tech, and the new kid on the block, building a renewable energy portfolio. Over the longer term, A.T. Kearney analysts noted, building alternative energy footprints is likely to become a fundamental factor for mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

For those who are looking to sell, the top driver is securing capital for new projects, followed by balance-sheet improvement and boosting the economies of scale. This suggests that the times of despair when selling assets was a means of survival are now gone for the bigger players in the oil and gas field, and they are once again looking to expand, further consolidating an industry that, chiefly in the U.S., saw massive fragmentation with the shale revolution.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security

Next Post

Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com