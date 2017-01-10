Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Markets Brace As API Estimates First Crude Inventory Build In Eight Weeks

2017 – A Quiet Year For Oil?

2017 – A Quiet Year For Oil?

2017, while off to a…

Silver Set To Light Up The Markets In 2017

Silver Set To Light Up The Markets In 2017

After last year’s bear market…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Downturn Shrinks Texas 2018-19 Spend By 2.7%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2017, 11:35 AM CST Glenn Hegar

Texas is expected to have around US$104.9 billion in revenue available for general-purpose spending in 2018 and 2019, down by 2.7 percent compared to the 2016-2017 period, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in the state's Biennial Revenue Estimate on Monday.

Hegar was quick to note that the projected drop in revenue available for spending is not the result of an expected decline in total revenue collections.

“Ongoing weakness in activity related to oil and natural gas has been a drag on state economic growth and led to lagging revenue collections in 2016,” the official said, but added that thanks to its diversified economy, Texas managed to keep its economy growing in 2016, albeit at just 0.2 percent.

“Texas stands in contrast to other states with large energy industries, many of which have suffered declines in employment and economic output,” he added.

The 2018-19 budget expects Texas economy to grow by 2.5 percent in 2017 fiscal year, by 3.0 percent in 2018 fiscal year, and by 3.1 percent in fiscal 2019. Employment is also seen rising, by 1.9 percent next year and by 1.7 percent in 2019.

In a sign that Texas has turned the corner of the downturn, the state comptroller office sees production tax collections jumping by 32.3 percent to US$4.7 billion in 2018-19 compared to 2016-17. Natural gas tax collections in 2018-19 are expected at US$1.7 billion, a 27-percent rise from 2016-17.

Related: The Next Big Innovation In Oil & Gas: Cloud Computing

Signs that Texas is making an energy recovery started showing already in the third quarter of 2016.

For the fourth quarter of last year, the Dallas Fed Energy Survey of oil and gas executives showed that business activity in the Eleventh District (Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico) continued to grow, and several indicators expanded on a quarterly basis for the first time in 2016, including employment and production. Oil and gas production stopped declining in the fourth quarter after falling throughout the year, the survey showed.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Close To Hitting 4-Million-Bpd Output Target

Next Post

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

Leaked Memo Reveals Trump’s Energy Priorities
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com