Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC Compliance Hits 89 Percent In August

Two U.S. Utility Giants Just Got Even Larger

Two U.S. Utility Giants Just Got Even Larger

Energy Capital Partners has announced…

Russian Energy Unaffected By U.S. Sanctions

Russian Energy Unaffected By U.S. Sanctions

President Trump has signed new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Compliance Hits 89 Percent In August

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Aug 31, 2017, 10:00 PM CDT OPEC

Output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell by 170,000 barrels per day this month, down from a year-long high in July, according to feedback from a new Reuters survey, which now stands at 32.83 million bpd.

The drop in output came as Libya faced renewed conflict in the Oil Crescent and OPEC members increased their compliance to preexisting production quotas.

The cartel’s No. 1 and No. 2 producers, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, cut output last month, causing compliance to rise by five points to 89 percent – just under the high of 90 percent from earlier in the year.

Nigeria, the other major OPEC producer exempt from the 2016 agreement, also showed stagnated output, as promised in a July bloc-wide meeting. The presence of long-term domestic strife had diminished Abuja’s oil profits by almost one-half at the worst. Similarly, Libya’s exemption rests on the country’s inability to raise output to those levels previously seen under dictator Muammar Ghaddafi’s regime.

The production cuts extend from January 2017 to March 2018—at least for now—but some OPEC and NOPEC members would prefer to see the deal extended to June 2018.

The cartel’s leader, Saudi Arabia, raised exports in the latter half of August, making it difficult to predict how much oil reached international markets. The November OPEC agreement does not limit exports, only domestic production.

“There have been strong exports in the last couple of days. We could potentially see exports only slightly down versus July,” said an industry source referring to Saudi output.

Related: Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Kuwait’s oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said last week that OPEC’s November meeting would discuss whether the bloc would extend the cuts further or decide to terminate it.

“At our next meeting at the end of November...the most important items will concern the fate of the agreement to extend or terminate the production cut,” Essam al-Marzouq said in an interview with Kuwait TV on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libya Thwarts Suspected Oil Smugglers For Second Time This Week

Next Post

Russia To Fund Arctic Oil, Economy Development With $2.75B

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 Alt text

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com