Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Big Oil Plans 15% Combined Output Growth By 2021

Saudis Cut Light Crude Prices To Asia To Keep Market Share

Saudis Cut Light Crude Prices To Asia To Keep Market Share

In an attempt to defend…

Why The Oil Industry Has To Go Digital

Why The Oil Industry Has To Go Digital

As efficiency becomes of primary…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OMV Buys Uniper Stake In Giant Russian Gas Field For $1.85B

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 06, 2017, 11:24 AM CST OMV Buys Uniper Stake In Giant Russian Gas Field For $1.85B

Austria’s OMV is buying the 25-percent stake of Germany’s Uniper in Russian gas field Yuzhno-Russkoye in western Siberia for US$1.85 billion in a deal that would give the Austrian energy group access to a major upstream project in Russia, and help the German company cut its debt.

OMV will buy Uniper’s interests in two Russian companies - OJSC Severneftegazprom and JSC Gazprom YRGM Development - that own 25 percent in the Yuzhno-Russkoye field. The deal, subject to regulatory clearance in Russia and approval by the other shareholders, is expected to close by the end of this year and will take effect retroactively as of January 1, 2017, the two companies said in separate statements on Sunday.

OMV’s share of the remaining recoverable reserves during the license term for Yuzhno-Russkoye until the end of 2043 is around 580 million barrels of oil equivalents (boe). The Austrian company’s share of the daily production of the field is estimated at 100,000 boed. The current plateau production of the field is 25 billion cubic meters (882.9 billion cubic feet) annually, OMV said.

The transaction enables OMV to reach its strategic target of a 100% reserves replacement rate for a period of around 5 years based on OMV’s 2016 production volume,” OMV Board Member Upstream, Johann Pleininger, said.

Related: Is The U.S. Becoming Overdependent On Natural Gas?

Via the deal, OMV will generate cash flows without requiring significant investments, with capex needs expected at US$20 million annually until license expiry. OMV is entitled to dividends starting with the financial year 2017 and is expected to receive approximately US$200 million per year mid-term, the Austrian group said.

Uniper, for its part, said that the sale would not affect its strategy, as the E&P business was no longer considered a core business.

In addition, the sale of the Yuzhno-Russkoye stake would help Uniper “achieve our deleveraging target well ahead of schedule”.

Uniper’s target is to generate positive free cash from operations after dividend payment and to sell assets for US$2.121 billion (2 billion euro) to reduce its economic net debt/EBITDA ratio to “comfortably below 2.0x.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

LNA Tries To Push Back Benghazi Attackers From Oil Terminals

Next Post

Azerbaijan Boasts Overcompliance With Oil Output Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com