Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Non-Compliant Iraq Now Claims OPEC Deal Is To Cut Exports

Oil Prices Sink As Bearish Sentiment Takes Hold

Oil Prices Sink As Bearish Sentiment Takes Hold

The oil bears are back…

Rise Of U.S. Shale Could Jeopardize OPEC Deal Extension

Rise Of U.S. Shale Could Jeopardize OPEC Deal Extension

As the U.S. and OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Non-Compliant Iraq Now Claims OPEC Deal Is To Cut Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 17, 2017, 12:54 PM CDT Oil Rigs

The one OPEC producer that has been furthest off target to cut oil output as per the cartel’s deal—Iraq—is now claiming that the agreement implied that exports, rather than production, should be the baseline for the cuts, Iraq’s oil minister Jabbar al-Luaibi has told S&P Global Platts in an interview.

This time, for the first time, OPEC implied that production should be separate from export and their baseline is exports not production,” the minister told Platts.

Those words may come as news for fellow OPEC members, most notably Saudi Arabia, which has been cutting deeper than required so far, but signaled with its self-reported higher output in February – still lower than its ceiling, though – that it would not continue to make up for rogue cartel members.

OPEC’s agreement from November 30—which Iraq has signed—does not mention the word “exports” at all, and clearly states that the cartel had “decided to reduce its production by around 1.2 mb/d to bring its ceiling to 32.5 mb/d, effective 1st of January 2017”. The headnotes and footnotes in the table specifying each producer’s share of cuts also clearly states that it’s “production” that is being measured.

The introduction of the “exports” wording by the Iraqi oil minister is not a result of language misinterpretation either. As Platts noted, Luaibi, who often speaks to the media in English, clarified several times during his interview that the deal’s base is exports, not production.

Asked if Iraq has had some special deal to cut from exports, Luaibi told Platts: “All countries – export. It’s export.”

Related: Saudi Arabia Tries To Reassure Markets After Oil Price Plunge

The OPEC deal calls for Iraq cutting 210,000 bpd and bringing and keeping its production to a maximum of 4.351 million bpd between January and June.

OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report pegged Iraq’s production in February at 4.414 million bpd, according to secondary sources, while Iraq itself directly reported to OPEC production of 4.566 million bpd.

Before this “export” twist in the deal interpretation, Luaibi said last week that his country’s compliance rate with the agreement had reached 85 percent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Somali Pirate Release Oil Tanker Without Ransom

Next Post

Somali Pirate Release Oil Tanker Without Ransom

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com