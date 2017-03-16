Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigeria Oil Operators Face Tense Protests Over Unpaid Wages

Global Rig Count Suggests An Oil Price Rally Is Near

Global Rig Count Suggests An Oil Price Rally Is Near

The recent overload of both…

U.S. Shale Faces A Workforce Shortage

U.S. Shale Faces A Workforce Shortage

The workforce shortage in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Oil Operators Face Tense Protests Over Unpaid Wages

By Damir Kaletovic - Mar 16, 2017, 1:55 PM CDT Nigeria Oil

Hundreds of Nigerian oil contractors held heated talks with Italian oil major Eni over unpaid wages, even though production has been restored following militant attacks in the Niger Delta, with tensions escalating to the point that police were called in, Reuters reported Thursday.

Contractors gave Eni two weeks to settle the debt, threatening to escalate protests if unsuccessful.

Eni’s representative in Nigeria blamed the payment delays on debts owed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Unpaid contractors are not the only problems Eni is facing in Nigeria.

Last month, Italian prosecutors asked for Italian oil major Eni SpA’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi and 10 other people to be tried for alleged international corruption, according to judicial sources.

Prosecutors in Milan on Thursday called for the trial for Descalzi, Eni’s former CEO Paolo Scaroni, and others—including managers and mediators—over the alleged payment of US$1.3 billion in bribes to the former Nigerian government in 2011, for which Eni and Royal Dutch Shell secured exclusive rights to develop one of Africa's richest oil blocs oil block OPL-245 offshore Nigeria.

According to prosecutors, Eni had allegedly paid US$1.092 billion and Shell another US$200 million to a Nigerian government account.

For its part, Nigeria’s anti-graft agency filed charges against European oil majors, alleging that they bribed former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete and his Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd. in relation to the purchase of License 245. In January, Nigeria seized the oil block in question.

Related: Saudi Arabia Tries To Reassure Markets After Oil Price Plunge

At the moment, Nigeria is pumping about 1.8 million barrels daily, after the government managed to restore peace in the Niger Delta, with attacks now becoming less frequent.

However, protests over unpaid wages are expected to increase, partly because low global oil prices mean that oil firms are firing hundreds of workers and cutting back on contractors.

Moreover, Nigeria could lose its exempt status in the OPEC oil production cut deal, as it restores its daily output to levels last seen before militant attacks on infrastructure

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Stock Surges With Billion Dollar Announcement

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com