Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

White House Approves Fresh Sanctions On Venezuela

Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

Blockchain technology, a new revelation…

Hurricane Harvey Causes Gasoline Price Spike

Hurricane Harvey Causes Gasoline Price Spike

Crude oil and gasoline prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

New Russia Sanctions Create Snag For Italian Bank

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 25, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Intesa

Due to the new U.S. sanctions on Russia, Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has hit a snag in its plans to syndicate a US$6.13 billion (5.2 billion euro) loan it had extended to Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority to help them fund the acquisition of a 19.5-percent interest in Russian oil giant Rosneft, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting four banking sources.

In May, Intesa Sanpaolo—Italy’s largest bank in terms of market capitalization—started the process to syndicate the loan, looking at ways to spread the risk, and launched a loan syndication process with a “limited group of banks”, a banker told Reuters back then.  

The deal for the privatization of 19.5 percent of Rosneft, announced in December and completed in January, valued the stake at around US$11.3 billion. Upon announcing the deal, Rosneft said that the acquisition would be financed with funds from the buyers as well as debt financing, the bulk of which would be provided by Intesa.

According to Reuters, Intesa had invited some 15 banks to participate in the syndication when it opened the process in May, but some banks refused to study a possible participation because Rosneft, as well as its chief executive Igor Sechin, was on the list of those sanctioned in 2014 by the United States over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Now because of the new U.S. sanctions on Russia, Western banks, including financial institutions from the U.S. and France, have put on hold their participation in the syndication, until they have a chance to fully understand the possible implications of the additional sanctions.

Related: Billions In Oil Deals Shield Iran From U.S. Sanctions 

Intesa’s loan syndication efforts also coincided with the Qatar-Saudi spat in the Middle East, and this development also somewhat slowed the deal, one of Reuters sources said, but added that the real problem was the new sanctions on Russia.

“The syndication is stuck because of new U.S. sanctions on Russia. The new sanctions are so wide-reaching that they will surely impact all similar deals involving Russian state firms,” a London-based source with a big Western bank invited by Intesa to participate in the syndication, told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq’s Plan To Change Oil Pricing For Asia Faces Resistance

Next Post

Iraq’s Plan To Change Oil Pricing For Asia Faces Resistance

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com