Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Chevron Unlikely To Expand Major Australian LNG Projects

The U.S. Border Tax Would Hit Texas Hard

The U.S. Border Tax Would Hit Texas Hard

The proposed border tax has…

Who Gets Control Of Libya’s Oil As The Guns Go Silent?

Who Gets Control Of Libya’s Oil As The Guns Go Silent?

The Libyan National Oil Corporation…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

New China-Myanmar Oil Route Nears Launch

By Irina Slav - Mar 21, 2017, 11:38 AM CDT Pipeline

A pipeline that will carry crude oil from the coast of Myanmar to southwest China is nearing its start as the two countries settle their differences regarding the terms of the oil transport project. That’s according to government sources from Myanmar who spoke to Reuters. The pipeline could turn Myanmar’s Bay of Bengal coast into a new major oil route.

The 770-km, $1.5-billion pipeline was completed two years ago, but disagreements between Beijing and Naypyitaw delayed the start of deliveries. Now the countries seem amicable again, with China last week blocking a UN statement of concern with regard to a security operation conducted by Myanmar forces in the Rakhine province.

The operation is believed by most of the UN Security Council to be too violent and could include crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing of a Muslim minority in the Asian nation. Myanmar’s government says the operation was a response to insurgence among the locals. China was backed in its rejection of the statement by Russia.

Since some of the clashes with the Muslim minority are taking place near the Myanmar-China border, the latter is careful not to let it spill over, vocally supporting peace talks. What’s more, these areas are abundant in natural resources, which is one more reason for Beijing to take a more active part in the peace process.

Related: Submerged Platforms To Revolutionize Offshore Oil & Gas

Myanmar is mostly rich in natural gas, which it exports to neighbors Thailand and China. It has some 50 million barrels in estimated oil reserves, but the crude that will feed the 260,000-bpd pipeline will come from overseas. Eventually, the pipeline should reach a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, which is equal to 5 percent of China’s daily demand of imported oil.

The crude is to be supplied to PetroChina’s brand new Yunnan refinery, where test production is scheduled to start in June.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Crude Output Cuts In January Bring Exports Down 3.8 Percent

Next Post

Japan Oil Refiners Fear Chinese Rivals Will Squeeze Them Out

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com