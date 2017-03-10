Musk Guarantees Tesla Technology Can Solve South Australia’s Power Deficit

Elon Musk bets his company, Tesla, can bring over 100 megawatts of energy to South Australia’s grid via battery in 100 days, according to a recent Twitter exchange the Silicon Valley CEO had with Australian billionaire Mike Cannon Brookers.

If Tesla fails in this wager, Musk guaranteed that the company would still complete the task, free of cost.

Record high temperatures in South Australia have increased the burden on the local electrical grid, causing outages in the region.

Software mogul Cannon Brookers had cited an article that featured Tesla executive Lyndon Rive, who told a member of the press that technology used in the Gigafactory plant in Nevada—which mass produces lithium-ion battery cells—could be used to solve Australia’s power shortages within one hundred days of the project being proposed.

“How serious are you about this bet?” Cannon-Brookes tweeted Thursday. “If I can make the $ happen (& politics), can you guarantee the 100 MW in 100 days?”

In response, Musk posted: “Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?”

Cannon-Brookes asked for one week to sort out the “politics and funding” behind the project and charged Musk with preparing a “mates rates” version of estimated costs.



Musk responded with a fixed cost of $250,000 per kilowatt hour for systems that produce over 100 megawatt hours of energy, adding that Tesla offered fixed prices for all customers.

The Los Angeles Times reached out to Tesla, a company known for its premium consumer electric cars, for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

