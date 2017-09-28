Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.56 -0.58 -1.11%
Brent Crude 57.16 -0.41 -0.71%
Mars US 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
Urals 55.10 +0.31 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.80 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 3.02 +0.00 +0.10%
Marine 55.18 -2.99 -5.14%
Murban 57.53 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.08 -0.21 -0.39%
Basra Light 53.08 -0.46 -0.86%
Saharan Blend 57.59 -0.40 -0.69%
Girassol 57.96 -0.21 -0.36%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.36 -0.67 -1.67%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 -0.50 -1.03%
Giddings 42.00 -0.50 -1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.01 -0.58 -1.19%
Kansas Common 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 56.34 +0.26 +0.46%
All Charts
  • 50 mins Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 hours Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 hours Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 hours Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 hours Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 8 hours Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 9 hours Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 16 hours Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 21 hours China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 1 day South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 1 day EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 1 day Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 1 day Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 1 day Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 2 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 2 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 2 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 2 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 3 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 3 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 3 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 3 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 3 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 3 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 3 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 6 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 6 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 6 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 6 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 6 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 6 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 6 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 7 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 7 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield

Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

The global crude oil supply…

OPEC’s Premature Victory Lap

OPEC’s meeting on Friday did…

Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT

Most executives at oil and gas firms don’t expect Hurricane Harvey to continue to affect their business six months from now, the Q3 Dallas Fed Energy survey showed.

When asked to what extent they expect business to be negatively affected six months from now by Hurricane Harvey, 62 percent of respondents said “not at all”, 30 percent expect to still see their business slightly affected, and the other 8 percent expect business to be moderately or severely affected six months from now.

To the question about the impact on the broader energy sector, including midstream and downstream, 55 percent of executives expect Hurricane Harvey to still have slight negative effects six months from now. Another 24 percent of respondents see the sector experiencing moderately negative effects, 18 percent expect no impact from Hurricane Harvey six months from now, and 2 percent expect the sector to continue to be severely affected.  

Texas shale was hit hard by Harvey, taking offline roughly a fifth of US refining capacity, with the biggest refineries in the U.S. curtailing operations. In the upstream, the Eagle Ford took a hit, where operators shut in production.

Asked about where they see U.S. crude production at the end of 2018, the average response of 122 oil and gas firms was 9.9 million bpd. More than a third of executives responded exactly 10 million bpd, the Dallas Fed said.  

In terms of the general business climate, business activity continued to increase in the third quarter, but at a slower pace, according to the oil and gas executives polled. On average, respondents expect WTI oil prices to be at $50.20 per barrel by year-end, with responses ranging from $40 to $63 per barrel, the Dallas Fed said.

“Domestic production will continue to increase in the $48–$52-per-barrel environment as access to capital will be sufficient to materially maintain capital expenditure budgets at least into the first half of 2018. As trite and overused as the statement has become ... the cure for low oil prices is low oil prices,” one executive at an E&P firm said in the comments from survey respondents that the Dallas Fed published.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

