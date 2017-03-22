Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

More Oil Stored Off South Africa Sold Amid Shrinking Contango

China’s Crude Oil Production Falls 8% Year Over Year

China’s Crude Oil Production Falls 8% Year Over Year

China’s crude oil production dropped…

OPEC Favors Production Cut Extensions As Next Meeting Nears

OPEC Favors Production Cut Extensions As Next Meeting Nears

Members of the Organization of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

More Oil Stored Off South Africa Sold Amid Shrinking Contango

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 22, 2017, 2:36 PM CDT Oil Barrels

Commodity trading group Vitol and France’s oil major Total SA have offered out around 11 million barrels of Nigerian crude oil grades for April, Platts reported on Wednesday, citing market sources, in what looks like traders trying to empty storage as shrinking contango and emerging backwardation make storing crude no longer profitable.

While this may point to traders pushing oil out of storage facilities and starting to clear the oversupply held in storage, it is adding an additional supply of Nigerian crude oil grades for April loading programs.

Nigeria’s Qua Iboe and Escravos grades are the main ones being offered out of Saldanha Bay on the southwestern coast of South Africa. This is creating a glut of Nigerian grades for next month’s loading programs that has resulted in Qua Iboe’s offer price dropping by $0.40 a barrel over the past two weeks, according to Platts’ trading sources.

Earlier this month, Vitol group was said to be offering to ship to Europe 4 million barrels of the Qua Iboe grade that it had been storing in facilities in Saldanha Bay.

The recent flattening of the BFOE Contracts for Difference (CFD) curve—with Platts seeing some parts of the eight-week CFD curve emerging in backwardation in the first half of April—has prompted more traders to try to ship crude oil out of storage, because with backwardation, the nearer-term contracts trade at a premium to contracts further forward in the future.

One trader told Platts, commenting on the incentives to ship crude oil out of storage:

“It has been a big theme this year. Anytime we come close to backwardation people begin to unwind their hedges and move oil out of storage.”

Related: The Oil Market Is At A Major Turning Point

The choice to move oil out of South Africa’s Saldanha Bay—whose estimated storage capacity is 40 million-50 million barrels of oil—is not by chance. Saldanha Bay is located between Europe and Asia, and traders can decide where to send oil depending on the prevailing more profitable spreads between the regional grades, Platts notes.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gazprom’s Claims Against Ukraine’s Naftogaz Could Reach $80B

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com