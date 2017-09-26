Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.12 -0.10 -0.19%
Brent Crude 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Mars US 53.39 +1.73 +3.35%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.95 +0.60 +1.10%
Natural Gas 3.00 +0.02 +0.50%
Natural Gas 3.00 +0.02 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.48 +0.15 +0.28%
Murban 56.83 +0.15 +0.26%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.16 +0.88 +1.65%
Basra Light 54.66 +1.93 +3.66%
Saharan Blend 58.69 +1.43 +2.50%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Girassol 58.62 +1.55 +2.72%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.96 -0.13 -0.32%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 45.83 -0.34 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 -0.34 -0.70%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 55 mins Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 1 hour Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 hours China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 hours Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 3 hours DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 4 hours Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 13 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 18 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 22 hours Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 1 day Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 1 day Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 5 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 6 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Eagle Ford Sees Surge In Production

Eagle Ford Sees Surge In Production

While the Permian Basin dominates…

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Becoming Unlikely Allies

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Becoming Unlikely Allies

Due to Donald Trump’s unpredictable…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 26, 2017, 2:30 PM CDT Pipeline

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is starting to hold on Tuesday public hearings on the certificate of need and route permit applications for Enbridge’s Line 3 project, in what could be the last hurdle to the company’s plans or a refusal by the state to grant permit for construction works.  

The Line 3 Replacement Program, with a US$4.28 billion (C$5.3-billion) Canadian component and a US$2.9-billion American component, is planned to fully replace 1,031 miles of Line 3 with new pipeline and associated facilities on either side of the Canada-U.S. international border. The U.S. portion of the program is from Neche, North Dakota, through Minnesota, and on to Superior, Wisconsin.

The pipeline project envisages higher capacity and changes in routing in some parts, and this urges opponents of the plan to argue that the replacement project is more like a new pipeline plan.

Canadian oil producers, on the other hand, support the project, saying that it would increase the takeaway capacity of their oil, which is trading at a discount to WTI, partly because of Canada’s limited export capacity.

Related: The Frac Sand Industry Has A Big Problem

Hearings in Minnesota will be held until November 15 and will include groups of landowners, aboriginals, and environmentalists, many of whom are firmly against the project. The Minnesota commission is not due to decide whether it will approve the project until April 2018. If Minnesota denies a construction permit in the state, Enbridge can appeal. Such an outcome, however, would further delay the plan.

Two weeks ago, Minnesota’s Department of Commerce dealt a blow to Enbridge with a report that said the replacement of the Line 3 pipe that runs through the state is unnecessary, as is the pipe itself. The Department of Commerce also believes that the current six-pipeline system that Enbridge runs in Minnesota is enough to accommodate the crude that the state needs over the long term, in light of estimates that show the demand for gasoline and other fuels is unlikely to increase, the department said, adding that local refiners operated near full capacity in any case.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm

Next Post

China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com