Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.28 -1.02 -1.99%
Brent Crude 56.08 -0.86 -1.51%
Mars US 52.55 +0.37 +0.71%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 53.50 +0.08 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.982 +0.09 +3.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.33 +0.60 +1.12%
Murban 56.88 +0.65 +1.16%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.05 -0.40 -0.75%
Basra Light 52.89 +0.52 +0.99%
Saharan Blend 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Girassol 56.50 -0.46 -0.81%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.06 -1.00 -2.56%
Western Canadian Select 40.20 +0.06 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.54 +0.21 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 56.60 +0.02 +0.04%
Sweet Crude 50.80 +0.22 +0.43%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 50.50 +0.22 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 49.40 +0.26 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Giddings 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 45.25 +0.38 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 49.20 +0.38 +0.78%
Eagle Ford 49.20 +0.38 +0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.75 +0.38 +0.80%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 25 mins Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 1 hour Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 2 hours Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 3 hours District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 20 hours Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 22 hours France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 23 hours Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 1 day Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 1 day Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 1 day South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 2 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 2 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 2 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 2 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 2 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 3 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 3 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 3 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 3 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 3 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 3 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 3 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 3 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 6 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 6 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 6 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 6 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 6 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 6 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 6 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 7 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 7 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 7 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 7 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 7 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast

Breaking News:

Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks

This Key Data Points At Strong U.S. Oil Demand

This Key Data Points At Strong U.S. Oil Demand

U.S. Gasoline prices haven’t risen…

Corbyn Seeks To Renationalize Britain’s Utilities

Corbyn Seeks To Renationalize Britain’s Utilities

Jeremy Corbyn wants to renationalize…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 12, 2017, 10:00 AM CDT Libya

Despite the recovery in Libyan oil production over the course of 2017, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) been able to raise funds to cover 25 percent of the its budget, according to a recent announcement by NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla.

A previous goal to raise Libyan output to 1.25 million barrels per day by the end of the year will be “very difficult” to achieve, he said, given the financial shortfall that doesn’t leave much room for operational expenses.

“Our colleagues in OPEC and non-OPEC understand the situation, there’s uncertainty in Libya ... We were very frank and we gave reports,” the oil leader added. “We lost in one day 90,000 bpd because of lack of money.”

Attacks at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports have left 12 of 19 storage tankers out of service since last year. There just aren’t enough funds to repair the facilities.

Sanalla estimated that Libya has lost $126 billion in revenue over the past five years due to blockades, attacks and general instability since the demise of dictator Muammar Ghaddafi.  

Sanalla met with a group of Libyan and international oil experts in London this week to discuss strategies to safeguard the nation’s oil facilities from domestic turmoil. Participants drafted guidelines for the government’s interactions with the NOC, which stated that Libya should make timely payments to its state oil company to ensure it remains solvent.

Related: The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

“The purpose is to protect Libya’s oil,” he said. “Libya without oil cannot be stabilized. Libya without oil cannot prosper.”

After a brief respite in August, OPEC’s oil production rose once again in September, to 32.75 million bpd, up 88,500 bpd from the previous month, the cartel reported in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report. Libya led the September increase, with a 53,900-bpd monthly rise in its crude oil production, to 923,000 bpd.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating

Next Post

Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com