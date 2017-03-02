Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Israel Just Started Exporting Natural Gas…To Jordan

Gasoline Taxes About To Rise In These 12 States

Gasoline Taxes About To Rise In These 12 States

To generate revenue and help…

What Does It Take To Move Oil Prices?

What Does It Take To Move Oil Prices?

Traders continue to play the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Militia Seizes Turkish Tanker

By Irina Slav - Mar 02, 2017, 9:12 AM CST Zuwara Boats

Six armed men have seized the Haci Telli oil tanker sailing under a Turkish flag in the Libyan port of Zuwarah, claiming that the company leasing the vessel owes the port of Zuwarah US$433,000 for oil purchased earlier. The armed group is holding 11 crew members on another vessel near the port.

According to Turkish news agency Deniz Haber Ajansi, the operator of the tanker is Transpacific Shipping. The vessel set sail from the Turkish port of Tuzla on February 11, with a final destination Lavaleta, Malta. The Libyan port, it appears, was supposed to be a mid-way stop, so the tanker could load oil.

The Haci Telli anchored at Zuwarah on February 24, when the armed men boarded it as security officers, as part of a standard procedure aimed at ensuring the safety of the vessels docking at Zuwarah.

Deniz Haber Ajansi reports that they then said the vessel’s operator owed money to the port and informed the crew that they had to take some of them to ensure the payment was made. In case that was not done, the tanker would be sold and the crew would not be released. The crew has been held in captivity since February 24.

Another Turkish source, Gunes, referred to the armed men that captured the crew of Haci Telli as “sea pirates.”

Related: Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict

Militias are part of the landscape in Libya, and their internal fighting has focused heavily on the country’s abundant oil reserves. One of these groups, the Petroleum Facilities Guard, held all four major Libyan oil export terminals under its control, using them as bargaining chips with the government.

Last September, the ports were taken by another group with growing popularity, the Libyan National Army, which handed control of the ports to the National Oil Corporation. Early this year, exports were resumed, albeit slowly and tentatively. Libya’s current oil production is about 700,000 barrels daily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Is Down To Its Last $10B As Debt Payments Loom

Next Post

Kuwait Energy Seeks London Listing, Hopes For $1B Valuation

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com