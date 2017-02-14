Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shell Splashes $1B On Niger Delta Development

Electric Car Showdown: China And Tesla Scramble For Supply

Electric Car Showdown: China And Tesla Scramble For Supply

As China and Europe move…

The Oil Majors To Watch In A Trump Threatened Iran

The Oil Majors To Watch In A Trump Threatened Iran

Following President Trump’s recent sanctions…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Arrests Oil Executives For Alleged Offshore Fraud

By Damir Kaletovic - Feb 14, 2017, 12:28 PM CST Handcuffs

Just as Libya loads its first tanker from a new floating storage platform in the offshore Bouri oilfield, authorities have detained four senior oil executives over fraud related to the vessel.

Authorities on Monday arrested four senior executives from Mellitah Oil and Gas, which operates the Bouri field in a joint venture between the National Oil Corporation and Italy’s Eni, according to Libya media reports.

The authorities allege that the four abused their power and wasted public money in the acquisition of the 120,000-ton Gaza storage tanker, which is part of the US$425-million floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO).

More specifically, the authorities allege that the contract price of the Gaza was inflated, and claim that an 11-month delay in the delivery of the vessel was not reimbursed in line with a penalty clause for five percent of the contract value.

The names of those arrested have not been released officially.

On Monday, the new FSO loaded its first tanker from the Gaza platform, which was constructed in South Korea. The platform arrived in May 2016 and began pumping crude in January 2017. The new platform replaces an ageing Italian platform.

The platform’s storage tanks have a capacity to hold 1.5 million barrels.

Related: Artificial Intelligence To Reveal The Biggest Secret In Oil

Production began in the Bouri oilfield in 1988. It was discovered in 1976.

The news comes as Italian oil giant Eni is working to increase its activities in Libya, despite the political chaos, and despite the fact that other supermajors have withdrawn entirely.

In January, Eni launched exploratory drilling for gas offshore.

The political situation in Libya is still such that the continuation of current production levels is uncertain at best. While the country is now producing 715,000 barrels per day, down from its Ghaddafi heydays of 1.6 million bpd, the ongoing power struggle and rapidly shifting alliances render stability elusive, and allows smuggling to thrive.

Last week, forces of the Misrata militia announced the creation of yet another ‘guard’—the Libyan National Guard (LNG)—ostensibly to “protect” institutions. Yet they have already engaged in clashes with the flailing UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). This has pushed GNA closer to its main rival, General Haftar of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Then, on Monday, unnamed sources told Libyan media that the head of the GNA’s Presidential Council was planning in the coming days to propose the formation of a ‘mini-government’ that would have a unified military council headed by General Haftar.

If successful, this new alliance could help unify Libya, at least temporarily.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ukraine Not To Import Russian Electricity Despite Coal Shortage

Next Post

Shell Splashes $1B On Niger Delta Development

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com