Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Saudis May Raise U.S. Investments On Pro-Oil Trump Policies

Why Is This Private Equity Fund Scooping Up Billions In North Sea Assets

Why Is This Private Equity Fund Scooping Up Billions In North Sea Assets

The global petroleum sector is…

Airbus And Uber In The Race For Flying Cars

Airbus And Uber In The Race For Flying Cars

Airbus and Uber are vying…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Lebanon To Put Future Oil Money In Sovereign Wealth Fund

By Damir Kaletovic - Feb 01, 2017, 9:43 AM CST Lebanon Offshore

Lebanon will place all future oil revenues in a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) to invest in development projects, President Michel Aoun said, referring to hoped-for oil wealth as the country gears up for the long-awaited auctioning off of its offshore exploration blocks.

"Everything that is extracted will be for the Lebanese people," Aoun said during a meeting with a press syndicate delegation, adding that revenue would be invested into development, with a particular focus on upgrading the country’s devastated infrastructure.

Khalil told reporters that exploration contracts should be signed within nine months. Drilling could begin as early as a year and a half after that.

"Lebanon is blessed with the chance of starting straight from the beginning with its oil and gas industry. It can learn from others' mistakes and best practices," CNBC quoted Diana Kaissy, of the Lebanon Oil and Gas Initiative, as saying.

After four grueling years of national political paralysis, Lebanon’s Cabinet approved two oil and gas decrees that pave the way for the country’s first offshore drilling licensing round.

Bidding is set for the middle of this year, and at stake is an estimated potential 96 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 865 million barrels of oil offshore.

Related: OPEC May Be Powerless To Stop Lower For Longer

Lebanon is offering up five offshore blocks (1,4,8,9 and 10) for bidding in its first licensing round, which was confirmed last week by Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abou Khalil.

Lebanon shares the Levant Basin in the eastern Mediterranean with Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and Syria.

In 2013, before the process was stalled, 46 companies qualified to take part in bidding—12 of them as operators, including Chevron, Total and Exxon Mobil.

These companies will remain qualified to bid in a second pre-qualification round. For other companies, contracts would run between February 2nd and March 31th, said Abou Khalil, and qualifying companies will be announced on April 13th.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Petroleum Trade With Latin America Flips To Surplus For First Time Ever

Next Post

These Factors Are Holding Back An Oil Price Rally

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw
PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com