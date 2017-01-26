Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Big Oil May Not Need To Borrow To Pay Dividends For The First Time In 5 Years

Oil Prices Fall In Spite Of Consensus At OPEC Monitoring Meeting

Oil Prices Fall In Spite Of Consensus At OPEC Monitoring Meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday…

U.S. Rig Productivity More Than Doubled Over the Past Few Years

U.S. Rig Productivity More Than Doubled Over the Past Few Years

The recent plateau in speculative…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Lebanon Re-opens First Oil & Gas Licensing Bidding Round

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2017, 4:01 PM CST Lebanon Offshore gas rig

After passing key legislation to advance its stalled oil and gas licensing tenders, Lebanon opened on Thursday five offshore blocks up for bidding, re-launching the first licensing round after three years of political impasse.

The evaluation of the bids and the signature of exploration and production agreements (EPAs) will follow as of 15 November this year, the Lebanese Petroleum Administration said in an update on the first licensing round.

In early January, the new Lebanese government adopted two landmark decrees to define oil and gas exploration blocks, paving the way to tendering offshore reserves in Lebanon’s portion of the prolific Levant Basin in the Mediterranean.

Lebanon -- which shares the Levant Basin with Israel, Cyprus and Syria -- has been far behind Israel and Cyprus in exploring and developing its share of resources due to political impasse over the past few years, a dispute with Israel over Lebanon’s southern maritime border, and the lack of the legislation dividing its waters into exploration blocks.

After Lebanon cleared the legislation hurdle, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water, Cesar Abou Khalil, said at a news conference today that the choice of blocks up for bidding in the first round was driven by the probability of finding exploitable volumes of oil and gas, and the need to protect Lebanon's resources, Reuters reports.

Related: Russia Makes A Move On Asian Oil Markets As OPEC Cuts

Before the bidding hit a snag in 2013, a total of 12 companies had pre-qualified as operators in the first offshore licensing round, including majors Chevron, Eni, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Shell, Statoil, and Total.

Minister Abou Khalil said today that these companies would remain qualified to bid, and a second pre-qualification round for other interested bidders would be held between February 2 and March 31. Lebanon will announce on April 13 which companies have qualified, Abou Khalil added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela’s PDVSA Can’t Afford To Clean Tankers, Pay Shipping Bills

Next Post

U.S. Auditors To Assess Oil Reserves For Aramco IPO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com