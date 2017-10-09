Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.37 +0.08 +0.16%
Brent Crude 55.44 -0.18 -0.32%
Mars US 50.52 -1.52 -2.92%
Opec Basket 54.47 -0.16 -0.29%
Urals 52.08 -1.52 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.23 +1.20 +2.55%
Natural Gas 2.848 -0.02 -0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.93 +0.80 +1.48%
Murban 57.38 +0.90 +1.59%
Iran Heavy Crude 51.88 -1.96 -3.64%
Basra Light 51.65 -1.25 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 55.22 -1.99 -3.48%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Girassol 55.60 -1.81 -3.15%
Opec Basket 54.47 -0.16 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.31 +0.04 +0.11%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 45.75 -1.50 -3.17%
Giddings 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
ANS West Coast 56.50 +1.16 +2.10%
West Texas Sour 43.24 -1.50 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 45.74 -1.50 -3.18%
Kansas Common 41.00 +1.50 +3.80%
Buena Vista 54.18 +0.44 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 3 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 3 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 3 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 3 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 3 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 3 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 3 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 3 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 4 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 4 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 4 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 4 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 4 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 4 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 4 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 5 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 5 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 5 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 5 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 5 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 5 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 5 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 6 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 6 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 6 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 6 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 6 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 6 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 7 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 7 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 7 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 7 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 7 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 7 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 7 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 10 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 10 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops

Breaking News:

LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone

Tax Breaks Make $50 Oil Profitable In The U.S.

Tax Breaks Make $50 Oil Profitable In The U.S.

A recent study has shown…

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Questions Its Own Fate

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Questions Its Own Fate

The world’s no.1 crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone

By Irina Slav - Oct 09, 2017, 9:30 AM CDT LNG exports

Chevron has announced the start of production at its Wheatstone LNG offshore project in Australia, with exports from the facility due to begin in several weeks. Initial plans had scheduled the first cargo for mid-2017, Reuters recalls.

Wheatstone consists of two liquefaction trains that are together capable of producing 8.9 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually, which will be exported to Asian markets. The project, which cost US$35 billion (A$45 billion), is the latest addition to a string of large-scale LNG projects to come on stream in Australia, as the country seeks to exploit its offshore gas resources to dethrone Qatar as the world’s top LNG supplier.

This is Chevron’s second project in the Australian LNG rush. The first one, Gorgon, ran into a series of delays and production outages, which led to substantial cost overruns of almost US$20 billion. Gorgon started shipping LNG to Asia last April. Its annual capacity is almost twice that of Wheatstone, at 15.6 million tons of LNG.

Wheatstone also experienced cost overruns, albeit smaller: the initial cost of the project was estimated at US$29 billion. At the time, Chevron attributed the overrun to difficulties with building gas cooling equipment offshore as well as higher construction costs. Chevron is the operator of Wheatstone with a 64-percent stake, in partnership with Australia’s Woodside Petroleum, Japanese Kyushu Electric Power Co., and Kuwait Foreign Exploration Co.

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Prices Falter

Now that the facility is ready to start shipping LNG, the price rally that we saw earlier this year thanks to stronger Asian demand and the production delays that have plagued the Australian megaprojects may slow down. Since March, Reuters notes, LNG prices on the spot market have surged by 55 percent to US$8.50 per mmBtu.

Two more megaprojects have yet to start production off the Australian coast: Shell’s Prelude, which is one of the very few floating LNG projects, and Inpex-operated Inchtys. Two other LNG projects were shelved amid the oil and gas price drop, one by Shell, and another by Woodside Petroleum in partnership with BP and Shell.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com