Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Will 2017 Be Musk’s Most Important Year?

Will 2017 Be Musk’s Most Important Year?

2017 may well be Elon…

Silver Set To Light Up The Markets In 2017

Silver Set To Light Up The Markets In 2017

After last year’s bear market…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 06, 2017, 4:53 PM CST Mohammad Barkindo

Kuwaiti officials say the OPEC-member country has reduced oil production this month to around 2.707 million barrels per day, in line with the targeted amount under the OPEC output cut agreement reached on 30 November.

So far, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Venezuela are honoring the commitment to cut output, while Iran uses the time to shore up lost market share, and Libya and Nigeria struggle to ramp up production to avoid destabilization.

Kuwait agreed in November to cut output by 131,000 barrels per day, starting on 1 January. This figure is down from its October baseline production of 2.838 million barrels per day, and down from December’s 2.9 million bpd in production, news agencies cited industry sources as saying.

On 21 and 22 January, a committee responsible for monitoring whether the agreed upon cuts are being made will meet in Vienna to hash out a way to monitor compliance with the deal.

On Sunday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo is set to visit Kuwait for preliminary discussions with the Kuwait Oil Minister regarding mechanisms for monitoring compliance.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is benefitting from a slight recovery in oil prices since the November OPEC deal. For the second quarter in a row, Kuwait’s trade surplus has widened on oil price recovery, though its US$4.58-billion surplus is still far below the levels it had seen prior to the oil price crash of mid-2014.

Related: Platts Sees OPEC Cuts Eliminating Oversupply By Q3

"We expect the surplus to continue to improve as oil earnings continue to edge higher against a backdrop of recovering oil prices. The average oil price continued to trend upwards in 4Q16, and is set to continue to do so in the months ahead, especially following the announced production cuts by Opec and non-Opec producers," reads a National Bank of Kuwait report.

Earlier on Friday, S&P Platts Global said it expected the oil output agreement would help draw down the global inventory build by the third quarter of this year, assuming all parties to the deal comply with their commitments.

By Charles Kennedy From Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Republican Senator Says ‘No’ To Tearing Up Iran Nuclear Deal

Next Post

Republican Senator Says ‘No’ To Tearing Up Iran Nuclear Deal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com