Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kuwait Oil Minister: Non-OPEC Compliance To Cuts At 50 Percent

The Unlikely Alliance Between Trump And Saudi Arabia

The Unlikely Alliance Between Trump And Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s oil minister appears…

Global Energy Advisory 10th February 2017

Global Energy Advisory 10th February 2017

Unrest in Libya appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Oil Minister: Non-OPEC Compliance To Cuts At 50 Percent

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2017, 4:37 PM CST OPEC

While OPEC producers are boasting an unusually high initial 90 percent plus compliance to the oil output cuts, the non-OPEC nations that have joined the global deal to curb oil supply are complying at a 50 percent-rate, Kuwait’s Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Monday.

OPEC’s compliance is around 92 percent, while non-OPEC countries compliance exceeds 50 percent, state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted al-Marzouq as saying on the sidelines of an event today.

Eleven non-OPEC producers pledged in December to support OPEC’s efforts to bring oil markets back to balance and lift oil prices, by cutting a combined 558,000 bpd between January and June. A total of 300,000 bpd of the non-OPEC production cut was promised by Russia, which has said that it would gradually cut oil output over the first half of this year.

Russia’s energy ministry says that the country had cut 117,000 bpd of its crude oil production in January.

According to al-Marzouq, the non-OPEC producers would gradually comply with the cuts by April and May, but he said, as quoted by KUNA:

We understand these circumstances, but we want all countries to comply by 100 percent."

Early last week, S&P Global Platts estimated that OPEC members had achieved in January a 91-percent compliance rate to promised cuts.

Related: Qatar Petroleum Continues To Climb Past The Oil Majors

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last Friday that OPEC achieved a record initial compliance rate of 90 percent.

On the other hand, the 11 non-OPEC producers that have joined the cuts managed a mere 40 percent compliance to the cuts, according to Reuters calculations.

In the absence of mechanisms to enforce the cuts as per the deal, OPEC and non-OPEC nations have set up a Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to assess progress on supply reduction. The committee consists of OPEC’s Algeria, Kuwait and Venezuela and non-OPEC Russia and Oman.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trump’s ‘Buy American’ Pipes Push May Not Be Feasible

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com