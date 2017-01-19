Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

China To Pour $3 Billion in Iran’s Refining Capacity

Four Factors Fueling Canada’s Oil Recovery

Four Factors Fueling Canada’s Oil Recovery

The Canadian oil industry has…

Life-Saving Device Could Transform The Medical Market In 2017

Life-Saving Device Could Transform The Medical Market In 2017

A little known company is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Kinder Morgan Sees Nine Quarters of Less-Than-Expected Quarterly Profits

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 19, 2017, 9:40 AM CST Oil pipeline construction

Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) latest quarterly report shows the ninth straight quarter for less than expected quarterly revenues from oil and gas operations, according to Reuters’ latest report.

Fixed-fee contracts had once saved pipeline companies from the down-swings of the ailing oil price market, but cash-strapped energy transport firms have had to renegotiate their agreements to keep up with the realities of a post-2014 barrel-price market.

Kinder Morgan shareholders gained $170 million in net profit, or eight cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. A year earlier, fourth quarter results put losses at $721 million.

The Houston-based company has faced legal challenges from First Nation communities in Canada for its Trans Mountain pipeline extension project. The Coldwater Indian Band near Merritt, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, and the Squamish Nation held a joint conference in Vancouver this week to cover their concerns regarding the plan.

"It is our Standing Rock," Coldwater Indian Band Chief Leo Spahan said. "It is about our drinking water. The existing Kinder Morgan pipeline was built through our reserve and above our aquifer at a time when it was illegal for us to vote or hire a lawyer ...The Crown's decision to put our drinking water at risk...is profoundly troubling.”

Related: The U.S. Is Shaping Up For Another Pipeline Saga

The tribal leader referred to recent years as the “era of reconciliation” since the “old status of colonial imposition to ride roughshod over Aboriginal rights: will no longer be acceptable in future civil rights stances.

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion will nearly triple the existing line’s capacity from 300,000 to 890,000 bpd when completed. The Canadian government as well as British Columbia have given the go-ahead for the pipeline, but environmental and First Nations groups have promised to protest the pipeline.

Kinder Morgan reported fourth quarter revenue of $3.39 billion, down from $3.64 billion in the previous quarter.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Stuck After API Reports Huge Gasoline Build

Next Post

Gazprom Reports Profit Rise For First Three Quarters Of 2016

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com