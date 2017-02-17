Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kinder Morgan Begins Talks With Canadian Pension Funds For Trans Mountain Expans

Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

Are Oil Markets Ignoring Demand?

The indicators for short-term supply…

Trump’s First Law Removes Transparency Rule For Big Oil

Trump’s First Law Removes Transparency Rule For Big Oil

Trump’s first law removes the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Kinder Morgan Begins Talks With Canadian Pension Funds For Trans Mountain Expans

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 17, 2017, 5:04 PM CST Pipeline

Kinder Morgan has entered into talks with Canadian pension funds and private equity firms to secure financing for the US $5 billion expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, sources close to the matter told CBC.

The Great White North’s three largest pension institutions—the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and the Ontario Teachers’ Tension Plan Board—have all had discussions with the pipeline company in recent weeks regarding a potential investment, the sources said, adding that the outcome of the meetings was unclear.

Environmental groups and First Nation tribes have demonstrated their opposition to the construction of any new pipelines in oil and gas-rich Canada in order to encourage the adoption of renewable energy resources and prevent the potential desecration of aboriginal lands and economies.

The Canadian government approved Trans Canada’s construction in November, and the provincial government of British Columbia gave its go ahead this January – giving the project a completion date sometime in 2019.

"We're confident in the interest from the investment community and we're continuing to move forward with all aspects of planning in order to begin construction in September 2017," Ali Hounsell, spokeswoman for Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Expansion Project, told CBC.

Related: Natural Gas Prices Fall To 3 Month Lows On Disappointing Inventory Draw

Kinder Morgan plans to secure the funds needed to begin the expansion in one of two ways: by conducting an initial public offering or setting up a joint venture with a willing partner. The pipeline company has owned Trans Mountain since it bought the company Terasen in 2005. It was originally built in 1953, bringing Alberta’s crude to British Columbia and Washington State.

The project will see the original pipeline expanded by a new, equally long “twin”, which will raise its capacity to 890,000 bpd, from the current 300,000 bpd.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads For Oilprice.com: 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Amid Tension With Russia, Belarus Signs Deal With Iran

Next Post

Amid Tension With Russia, Belarus Signs Deal With Iran

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com