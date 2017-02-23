Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kazakh Ups Oil Output Forecast for 2017

Non-OPEC Compliance Rate Rises To 60%

Non-OPEC Compliance Rate Rises To 60%

The non-OPEC producers that have…

Trade Wars Or New Oil Markets – Trump’s Asian Dilemma

Trade Wars Or New Oil Markets – Trump’s Asian Dilemma

Much has been made of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakh Ups Oil Output Forecast for 2017

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 23, 2017, 3:13 PM CST Kazakhstan Oil

Kazakhstan’s oil output forecast for 2017 jumped up to 81 million tons on Thursday after the Economy Ministry revised its yearly forecast based on 2016 outcomes.

The ministry’s earlier statistics predicted 79.5 million tons of production for the current year. In 2016, Kazakh oil and gas output reached 78.04 million tons. Still, the forecast increased due to the start of production at the Kashagan oil field in the fall of 2016, minister Timur Suleimenov, said. He added that he expects the oil industry to be the country’s main engine of growth over the next year, with the manufacturing and transportation sectors at a close second and third.

Kashagan, the biggest oil discovery in Kazakhstan in about four decades, holds an estimated 38 billion barrels of crude and a trillion cubic meters of natural gas. Of the oil reserves, 10 billion barrels are recoverable.

Kazakhstan is the largest oil producer in Central Asia and ranks 18th in the world, with annual production of 1.72 million barrels per day as of two years ago, but according to OPEC, production declined in 2015 to 1.6 million bpd.

Kazakhstan is not a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), but it has committed to cut output as one of the eleven non-OPEC countries participating in the global market rebalancing act. The former Soviet Republic does not come close to eclipsing Russian production, but if output at Kashagan rises as OPEC expects, the effects of the supply output reduction strategy will be dampened.

Related: Did Oil Inventories Just Peak?

Since the agreement went into action in January, the 11 non-OPEC contributors have achieved a 60 percent compliance rate, in comparison to the 90 percent rate experienced by members of the bloc.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Giant Leviathan Gas Field Gets $3.75B Development Investment

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com