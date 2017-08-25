Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Plan To Change Oil Pricing For Asia Faces Resistance

Is This The First In A Slew Of Megadeals In Oil?

Is This The First In A Slew Of Megadeals In Oil?

Total has announced that it…

Oil Prices Lag In Spite Of Strong Inventory Draws

Oil Prices Lag In Spite Of Strong Inventory Draws

Global crude inventories are drawing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq’s Plan To Change Oil Pricing For Asia Faces Resistance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 25, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Oil

Buyers do not support Iraq’s plan to change the way it prices its Basra crude for the Asian markets, because longer lead times between pricing and delivery would make it more difficult to hedge against price changes, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources and market analysts.  

In a bid to increase oil revenues and possibly setting the stage for its own benchmark crude grade, Iraq told customers earlier this week that it might change the way it prices Basra crude for the Asian market. According to a letter by Iraq’s state oil marketing company SOMO, seen by Reuters, the company is asking customers for input by August 31 regarding the plan to change the Basra crude pricing for Asia to Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) Oman futures beginning next year, dropping the average of Oman and Dubai quotes by S&P Global Platts.

The Iraqi plan was seen as a breakaway move from the leading Middle Eastern exporter, Saudi Arabia, whose official selling prices (OSP)—using S&P price assessments for decades—are usually followed by the other main producers in the region. 

Iraq’s new pricing method would use the monthly average of DME Oman futures two months before the loadings, which means that if a loading is scheduled for October, it would use the August futures contracts. Buyers would know only in the middle of September if they had successfully bid for the cargo, which would leave them little time to hedge against price changes.

Other Middle Eastern exporters, including Saudi Arabia, price the crudes based on the loading month.

According to traders who spoke to Reuters, the lag time in pricing and loading would also make it difficult to compare the prices of crude grades.

Related: Kurdish Independence Could Deal A Major Blow To Oil Markets

Commodity analysts see the plan as a very significant change in pricing—and one that will be closely watched—but which they described as “very ambitious” and very hard technically to implement.

“Moving right away to DME Oman is very ambitious. I think it will cause a few hiccups because technically it’s going to be very hard,” Adi Imsirovic of Britain’s Surrey University Energy Economics Centre, told Reuters.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

North Sea Floating Oil Stockpiles Almost Halve In Two Weeks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com