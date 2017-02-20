Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Platts To Include Norway’s Troll Crude In Brent Basket From 2018

OPEC 310,000 Barrels Per Day Above Production Cut Goal

OPEC 310,000 Barrels Per Day Above Production Cut Goal

Despite nearly every OPEC country…

This Copper Hotspot Faces Another Shutdown

This Copper Hotspot Faces Another Shutdown

Copper mine shutdowns in Chile…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq’s Oil Reserves Rise To 153 Billion Barrels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2017, 10:45 AM CST Iraq Oil and Gas Exploration

The results of appraisal and exploration in central and southern Iraq have led to increased estimate for the country’s proven oil reserves to 153 billion barrels from 143 billion barrels previously estimated, Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.

Iraq will ask OPEC to use the updated higher figure as the official estimate for the country’s reserves, al-Luaibi noted.

OPEC’s facts and figures about Iraq currently place the member state’s proven crude oil reserves at 142.503 billion barrels as of 2015.

Despite the increase, Iraq will still keep its ranking as holding the fourth largest reserves, just after Iran whose reserves are 158.4 billion barrels. The two leading nations in terms of reserves are Venezuela with 300.878 billion barrels, followed by Saudi Arabia with 266.455 billion barrels, as per OPEC’s data.

Currently, the proven oil reserves are for now just statistics, as OPEC producers move to reduce oil supply in hopes of boosting crude oil prices.

Iraq is one of the OPEC producers that is having troubles keeping its end of the supply-cut deal. The country has contractual obligations to foreign oil companies, and must deal with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), which controls fields in the north, making any production cuts quite complex. In this way, Iraq faces more challenges than other OPEC members in trying to comply with the deal.

Related: Middle East Oil & Gas Investment Surges To $294 Billion

Last week, reports had it that Iraq would reduce the amount of crude oil it exports via its largest port terminal in Basra to 3.013 million bpd next month, which would be the lowest daily figure since last August. This may be a signal that Iraq is working to improve its compliance with the production cut agreement. As of the end of January, Iraq was still producing 130,000 bpd above its quota.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China’s CNPC Joins BP, Total In Abu Dhabi Oil Venture

Next Post

Arab-Majority Oil-Rich Iranian City Protests Power Cuts, Air Pollution

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com