Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iraq Oil Exports Edge Lower So Far in March

Can Oil Supply Keep Up With Surging Demand?

Can Oil Supply Keep Up With Surging Demand?

IEA predictions suggest that supply…

Oil Trades Down 1.6% As Baker Hughes Reports 12 Rig Gain In U.S.

Oil Trades Down 1.6% As Baker Hughes Reports 12 Rig Gain In U.S.

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Oil Exports Edge Lower So Far in March

By Damir Kaletovic - Mar 16, 2017, 4:47 PM CDT Iraq Oil

Exports from southern Iraq in the first 14 days of March have averaged 3.25 million bpd, according to Reuters shipping data. According to official data, the country’s southern terminals have edged even lower so far this month, to 3.20 million barrels per day, although still not as much as expected.

Despite its commitment to the OPEC’s decision to cut production to counter a global glut, Iraq pumped 4.57 MMbopd in February, and plans to boost output later in the year, in what could potentially raise questions over the country's compliance with OPEC production cuts.

Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said that country plans to increase output to 5 MMbopd by the end of 2017.

Iraq agreed in November to cut 210,000 bpd from its crude oil output beginning in January, taking as baseline an average daily of 4.56 million bpd. In January, however, Iraq’s daily average production was 4.47 million bpd – nowhere near the 4.35-million-bpd target set in the agreement.

Though OPEC has managed to achieve a high standard of compliance, it has mostly been due to the oversized cut by Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the actions and statements of the Iraq and Iran, second and third largest producers in OPEC, are throwing worrying signs at the oil bulls. Like Iraq, Iran is also keen on increasing its production to 5 million bpd by 2021.

Earlier this month, Minister al-Luaibi said that the country’s compliance rate with the OPEC crude oil production cut agreement had reached 85 percent. Al-Luaibi also told media that Iraq will be able to pump 5 million barrels daily in the second half of the year, suggesting that it won’t support a production cut extension.

Related: Is Kurdish Oil A Gamble Worth Taking?

Iraqi oil exports are also on the rise, although the central government in Baghdad is not the only one responsible for this. In February, total Iraqi oil exports reached 3.85 million bpd, up 1 percent on a monthly basis, but most of the rise came from the Kurdistan autonomous region, with increase of 9 percent for last month.

There were brief stoppage in flows earlier this month when Kurdish forces stormed an oil facility in protest at the Iraqi government's oil policy.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC’s Largest Member Supports More Production Cuts If Needed

Next Post

Jordan Secures Funding To Build $2.1B Oil Shale Plant

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com