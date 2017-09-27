Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.03 +0.15 +0.29%
Brent Crude 57.33 -0.59 -1.02%
Mars US 53.32 -0.07 -0.13%
Opec Basket 56.43 +0.81 +1.46%
Urals 54.95 +0.60 +1.10%
Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.76 -0.25 -0.50%
Natural Gas 3.06 +0.06 +1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.73 +1.25 +2.29%
Murban 58.13 +1.30 +2.29%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.56 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 54.13 -0.53 -0.97%
Saharan Blend 58.48 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Girassol 58.54 -0.08 -0.14%
Opec Basket 56.43 +0.81 +1.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.03 +0.07 +0.18%
Western Canadian Select 41.24 +0.27 +0.66%
Canadian Condensate 54.04 +0.02 +0.04%
Premium Synthetic 54.48 -0.29 -0.53%
Sweet Crude 50.28 -0.24 -0.48%
Peace Sour 47.58 -0.09 -0.19%
Peace Sour 47.58 -0.09 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 49.58 -0.09 -0.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.14 -0.28 -0.51%
Central Alberta 49.08 -0.09 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +2.08 +3.73%
West Texas Sour 45.83 -0.34 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 -0.34 -0.70%
Kansas Common 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
Buena Vista 56.08 -0.34 -0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 25 mins EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 3 hours Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 5 hours US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 6 hours Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 7 hours Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 1 day Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 1 day Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 1 day Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 1 day China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 1 day Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 1 day DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 1 day Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 1 day WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 2 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 2 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 2 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 2 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 2 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 2 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 2 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 5 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 5 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 5 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 5 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 5 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 5 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 5 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 6 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 6 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 6 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 6 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 6 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 6 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 6 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 7 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 7 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 7 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 7 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery

Breaking News:

EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger

Oil Prices Plateau After OPEC Meeting

Oil Prices Plateau After OPEC Meeting

With oil markets tightening over…

Our 5 Top Picks For A Booming Marijuana Market

Our 5 Top Picks For A Booming Marijuana Market

The marijuana market is growing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Kirkuk

Following Kurdistan’s referendum on independence that the central Iraqi government is vehemently opposing, Iraq’s Parliament has given “mandate” to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send troops to the disputed oil-rich region of Kirkuk, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a day before the vote in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, the central government of Iraq issued a statement calling on “neighboring countries and countries of the world” to stop buying crude oil directly from the Kurdistan Autonomous Region and only deal with Baghdad.

Kurdistan produces just over 600,000 bpd of crude oil, or about 15 percent of Iraq’s total output. Most contentiously are the oilfields around disputed areas in Kirkuk, which the Kurds took control of in 2014 when ISIS burst onto the scene and rapidly seized swathes of territory from the Iraqi government.  

The EU, the UN, and the United States have all urged Erbil to cancel the referendum, arguing that it would distract the Kurds from the number-one regional problem: the remains of Islamic State. Regional powers Iran and Turkey have also strongly opposed the vote.

Turkey could cut off the crude oil flow from Kurdistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, putting further pressure on Kurdistan over what Ankara sees as an illegitimate separatist vote.

Earlier today, al-Abadi demanded that Kurdish authorities “cancel” the outcome of the vote, as a pre-condition to start a dialogue to defuse the crisis.

Related: Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

On Tuesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, said that Kurdistan had voted “yes” on independence.

“We are immediately ready to engage in negotiations on independence with Baghdad,” Barzani said in a statement he tweeted. He then congratulated the people of Kurdistan.  

Meanwhile, the official twitter account of al-Abadi posted tweets that “Oil revenues in Iraqi Kurdistan must be returned to the control of the federal authorities,” and “All land & air border-crossings in Iraqi Kurdistan must be returned to federal jurisdiction within 3 days.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On

Next Post

EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com