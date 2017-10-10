Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.84 +1.26 +2.54%
Brent Crude 56.48 +0.69 +1.24%
Mars US 50.93 +0.41 +0.81%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
Urals 52.22 +0.14 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.00 -1.23 -2.55%
Natural Gas 2.891 +0.06 +2.05%
Marine 53.43 -1.50 -2.73%
Murban 55.93 -1.45 -2.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.27 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 51.59 -0.06 -0.12%
Saharan Blend 55.47 +0.25 +0.45%
Girassol 55.70 +0.10 +0.18%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 38.62 +1.03 +2.74%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.00 +0.25 +0.55%
Giddings 39.75 -2.75 -6.47%
ANS West Coast 55.21 -1.29 -2.28%
West Texas Sour 43.53 +0.29 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 47.48 +0.29 +0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.03 +0.29 +0.63%
Kansas Common 39.75 -1.25 -3.05%
Buena Vista 54.03 -0.15 -0.28%
  • 5 mins Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 35 mins Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 1 hour Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 5 hours Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 17 hours Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 21 hours Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 22 hours Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 23 hours The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 24 hours China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 1 day Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 1 day Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 1 day LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 4 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 4 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 4 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 4 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 4 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 4 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 4 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 5 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 5 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 5 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 5 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 5 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 5 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 5 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 5 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 6 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 6 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 6 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 6 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 6 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 6 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 6 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 7 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 7 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 7 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras

Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luiebi has ordered state-held oil and pipeline companies to begin restoring oil flows from Kirkuk to Turkish port Ceyhan via a pipeline that bypasses Kurdistan, increasing pressure on the breakaway region that voted for independence last month in a referendum strongly opposed and deemed illegal and invalid by the federal government.

Al-Luiebi has asked North Oil Company, the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), and Iraq’s state pipeline company to restore the pipeline to full operation, according to a statement on Iraq’s oil ministry website, as reported by Reuters.

Iraq had mostly stopped shipping oil via the Kirkuk Ceyhan pipeline after Islamic State militants overran Iraq’s northern provinces in 2014. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have recaptured most of the oil infrastructure in the northern regions since then.

According to Iraq’s oil ministry, the country hopes to restore exports from the pipeline to the levels before 2014, when it exported between 250,000 bpd and 400,000 bpd.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) operates a pipeline that connects to Kirkuk-Ceyhan at Khabur on the border with Turkey.

Kurdistan produces around 600,000 bpd of crude oil, or about 15 percent of Iraq’s total output. Turkey is crucial to Kurdistan’s oil exports to the world, because most Kurdish oil is moved through a pipeline to Ceyhan.

On the day of the Kurdistan referendum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey could cut off the crude oil flow from Kurdistan.

A few days later Turkey said that it supported Iraq’s decision that the oil trade should be done only by the central government, reaffirming it would deal only with Baghdad.

Related: Oil Giants At Odds As Saudi, Russian Ties Improve

Last week, Iraq, Iran, and Turkey took a unified stance against Kurdistan’s oil sector, increasing further pressure on the region after the referendum.  

Iraq’s Ministerial Council for National Security discussed on Monday “the official request of the government to Iran and Turkey to deal with the federal government exclusively with regard to the border ports and the closure of all ports with these two countries until the receipt of the administration by the federal government, and to stop all commercial transactions, especially on the export and sale of oil with the Kurdistan region and this be dealt with exclusively by the Iraqi Federal Government,” the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said in a statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says

