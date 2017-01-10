Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Markets Brace As API Estimates First Crude Inventory Build In Eight Weeks

Could 2017 Be A Banner Year For Natural Gas?

Could 2017 Be A Banner Year For Natural Gas?

The latest rally in natural…

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

While bullish sentiment has returned…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran To Begin Gas Exports To Iraq Once Baghdad Starts Paying

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Pipeline

Iran is ready to begin exporting natural gas to Iraq via a pipeline as soon as Baghdad starts making payments, Iranian deputy oil minister for international affairs and trade, Amir-Hossein Zamaniniya, has said.

“Iran is ready to start the export of gas to Iraq and Iraq is also ready to receive the gas. However, the related letter of credit (L/C) for the project is yet to be opened,” Iran’s Press TV reported on Tuesday.

Iran and Iraq signed an agreement in 2013 under which Iran would export natural gas from its huge South Pars field to power plants in Sadr, Baghdad and al-Mansuriya in Iraq. The project is expected to bring Iran US$3.7 billion in revenues annually.

Last week, Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zangeneh told the oil ministry’s news service Shana that the country’s gas production had increased by 50 percent over the past three years thanks to new development phases at South Pars.

A year after the lifting of the western sanctions, Iran is eager to regain its previous oil export market share and sign deals with oil and gas majors for the development of its vast crude oil and natural gas resources.

Just recently, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) released the list of 29 companies that have qualified for bidding in oil and gas tenders.

Related: Russia Has Started Cutting Oil Output: Kremlin

The list shows that the biggest European producers, including Shell, Eni, Total, and OMV have all qualified. BP, however, has pulled out of the race because of worry that relations between Iran and the U.S. will get heated once Donald Trump takes office later this month, according to the Financial Times.

Those that qualified also include China’s Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, and CNPW, as well as the state-owned oil companies of Indonesia and Malaysia – Pertamina and Petronas – plus Japan’s INPEX Corporation, Itochu, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi, and Japan Petroleum Corporation. Russian Gazprom and Lukoil were also among those qualified for the tenders, as were Danish Maersk, Indian ONGC, and Polish PGNiG.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Platts Sees China’s LPG Demand Growth Slows In 2017

Next Post

Markets Brace As API Estimates First Crude Inventory Build In Eight Weeks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

Leaked Memo Reveals Trump’s Energy Priorities
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com