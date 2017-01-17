Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran Scores Again with Insurance Coverage on Oil Cargoes

Saudi Arabia To Spend $50 Billion On Massive Solar Push

Saudi Arabia To Spend $50 Billion On Massive Solar Push

Saudi Arabia has set new…

Oil Could Rise Further On Stronger Asian Crude Demand

Oil Could Rise Further On Stronger Asian Crude Demand

A stronger demand from Asian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Scores Again with Insurance Coverage on Oil Cargoes

By Irina Slav - Jan 17, 2017, 11:05 AM CST Oil flaring Iran

International insurance companies have found a way around U.S. sanctions on Iran still in place and will now offer almost complete cover on outgoing crude oil shipments, Reuters writes in an exclusive report.

The service provision should start on February 20, after the companies, members of the International Group of P&I Clubs, hammered out the details of insurance and re-insurance coverage of the cargoes without the involvement of U.S. insurers and re-insurers.

After last year’s lifting of most sanctions against Iran, a group of 13 insurers agreed to provide coverage of up to US$830 million per tanker of Iranian oil, by devising something called “fall-back” insurance. This, however, is unusually low coverage for crude oil carriers, which deterred some shippers, preventing Iran from fully exploiting its oil riches.

Under the new arrangement, maximum coverage will be US$3.08 billion, with compensation of up to US$7.8 billion for events such as oil spills and other accidents, to be paid by shipping companies using the services of the International Group of P&I Clubs.

How long this arrangement will last depends on the priorities of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has been vocal in his opposition to the deal that Western powers struck with Tehran in a bid to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting most sanctions.

Related: The Rebound Is Here: Megaprojects Back On The Table

Meanwhile, Iran exported an average of 2.57 million barrels of oil daily in the period between March and December 2016, with the December daily average rising to 2.83 million bpd, according to information from the Oil Ministry. To compare, before the sanctions, Iran exported 3 million bpd, which means even without full insurance coverage the country is returning to pre-sanction levels.

Revenue from oil and gas condensate exports should reach US$41 billion for the fiscal year ending in March 2017, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said yesterday, with US$29 billion worth of oil and condensate shipped abroad in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

World’s Largest Oil Refinery Increases Profit Despite Tough Market

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com