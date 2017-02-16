Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Marathon Oil To Spend $2B On U.S. Shale In 2017

Trump’s First Law Removes Transparency Rule For Big Oil

Trump’s First Law Removes Transparency Rule For Big Oil

Trump’s first law removes the…

Oil Prices Edge Higher Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil Prices Edge Higher Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil prices head higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Hints At Fears Of South Pars Data Leaks To Qatar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2017, 9:23 AM CST Iraq Oil

Iran says that France’s Total may have to compensate it if the company has disclosed data about South Pars to neighboring Qatar, with which the Islamic Republic shares the world’s biggest gas field.

Iranian media cited the country’s oil minister, Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, as issuing the warning on local TV.

Total operates in Qatar, in what Qatar calls the North field, where production of natural gas began in 1998. Qatar has signed development deals with international companies including Total, Italy’s Eni SpA, and Norway’s Statoil. The whole of the gas field - both Qatari and Iranian parts - has proven natural gas reserves of 14 trillion cubic meters, or 7.5 percent of the global gas reserves.

According to what Iran’s Mehr new agency reported today, Zanganeh said that data about only two of the 30 South Pars phases has been assigned to Total. But “if it is manifested that Total has passed on Iran’s secret information to the Qatari side, the issue will end up in a dispute since the French company will be required to pay reimbursement,” the agency quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Total, which last year signed a preliminary agreement to develop phase 11 of the South Pars gas field in Iran, is taking a cautious approach to final investment decisions in Iran, pending still unknown U.S. policies towards Tehran.

Related: Total Going On The Offensive

Last week, Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said that the company was waiting for an extension of the waiver on U.S. sanctions against Iran before it makes the final decision on a US$2.2-billion investment.

Pouyanne told media in Paris that the waiver, first introduced by President Obama, should be renewed before this summer and should last for another 18 months. He noted that the new administration in Washington would have to provide proof of Iran’s breach of the 2015 agreement with Western powers in order to avoid extending the waiver.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Next Post

Tunisia’s Oil & Gas Output Drops 10%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com