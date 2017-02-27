Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Hong Kong Vying For Advisory And Hosting Role In Aramco Listing

Oil Prices Fall As Gasoline Glut Takes Its Toll

Oil Prices Fall As Gasoline Glut Takes Its Toll

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Record Gasoline Glut Is Causing Problems On The East Coast

Record Gasoline Glut Is Causing Problems On The East Coast

The record breaking U.S. gasoline…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia’s Pertamina Seeks To Explore Two Oil Fields In Iran

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 27, 2017, 1:20 PM CST Oil Production

Pertamina will submit proposals to Iran to explore two oil fields in the country that Indonesia’s state-held energy company has estimated at containing 1.5 billion barrels of oil reserves.

The oil fields are located in Ab Teymour and Mansouri, a statement by Indonesia’s Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister said on Monday, as carried by The Jakarta Post.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Economic Minister Darmin Nasution will be submitting the proposals during his current visit to Iran.

According to the Indonesian company, the output potential “reaches 200,000 barrel per day in each field.

Earlier this month, Iran sent its first oil cargo to Indonesia following the end of the sanctions last year, Iranian media report. According to Tehran Times, Indonesia will be investing in Iran’s upstream oil sector, while Iran will invest in refining and the downstream sector of the Indonesian oil industry.

During his visit to Iran, Indonesia’s minister Darmin Nasution told his Iranian colleagues that Indonesia was mulling over buying crude oil from Iran via long-term supply agreements, Iran’s Press-TV reports. Indonesia has bought 1 million barrels of crude from Iran to see if it suits its refineries specifics. Should the tests be successful, Indonesia will soon proceed with signing a long-term supply deal with Iran.

Related: How Russia Is Using Oil Deals To Secure Its Influence In The Middle East

At the beginning of this year, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) published a list of 29 companies that had qualified for bidding in Iran’s oil and gas tenders. Indonesia’s Pertamina was one of the qualified companies alongside European groups Shell, Eni, Total, and OMV, China’s Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, and CNPW, Malaysia’s Petronas, Japan’s INPEX Corporation, Itochu, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi, and Japan Petroleum Corporation, Russian Gazprom and Lukoil, Danish Maersk, Indian ONGC, and Polish PGNiG.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Total, Shell Sell Oil Assets In Gabon

Next Post

Mozambique’s First Oil Production To Begin In 2-3 Years

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com