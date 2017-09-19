Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds

Qatar Unfazed By Arab Blockade

Qatar Unfazed By Arab Blockade

Despite the blockade on Qatar…

Oil Markets Prepare For An End-Of-Year Rally

Oil Markets Prepare For An End-Of-Year Rally

The recent IEA report appears…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Oil Majors To Lift Borrowing To Cover Dividends, Capex

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 19, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Refinery

India’s three major state-held oil refining and marketing firms—Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)—will increase borrowings to keep their large dividend payments and high capital spend, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

“These companies’ large dividend payments and high capital spending levels will keep their credit metrics weak, particularly in relation to retained cash flow on debt,” Vikas Halan, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, said.

India’s major oil refiners increased dividend payments in fiscal year 2017 compared to fiscal year 2016. This, coupled with the high capital expenditure and acquisition of upstream assets, has “weakened their credit metrics in fiscal 2017 to below the rating tolerance levels for their standalone credit profiles,” Moody’s said.

In fiscal 2018, the cash flows from operations would not be enough to cover capital spending and dividend payments, so the companies will fund the shortfall with borrowings, the rating agency said. However, Moody’s expects the credit metrics of the companies will improve in fiscal year 2018 due to higher sales, better margins, and reduced dividend payments.

“Even then, that level of dividends is more than double the total paid in fiscal 2016,” Moody’s Halan commented on the expected reduced dividend pays in fiscal year 2018.

In terms of capex, all three companies are expected to keep their high spending levels over the next few years, with the 2018 combined spend up by some 15 percent annually, excluding acquisitions.

Related: Oil Price Volatility Is Set To Return

At the beginning of 2017, when it affirmed the three companies’ ratings, Moody’s said that the companies would continue to expand their capacities in line with the growth in demand for petroleum products in India.

“The continued need to expand capacity and investment in upstream assets could result in increased borrowings and weaker credit metrics, especially if refining or marketing margins decline,” Moody’s said on January 5.

India’s government plans to sell by the end of this year its 51.1 percent stake in the third-largest local refiner HPCL to the country’s biggest explorer, state-held Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), in a deal valued at around US$4.5 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gulf Keystone Plans Further Oil Output Increase In Kurdistan

Next Post

Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Tesla Model X Beats Lamborghini At Drag Race In World Record

Tesla Model X Beats Lamborghini At Drag Race In World Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com