India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.77 +0.17 +0.34%
Brent Crude 56.40 -0.54 -0.95%
Mars US 51.90 -0.65 -1.24%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.991 +0.00 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.33 +0.60 +1.12%
Murban 56.88 +0.65 +1.16%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.05 -0.40 -0.75%
Basra Light 52.89 +0.52 +0.99%
Saharan Blend 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Girassol 56.50 -0.46 -0.81%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.41 -0.65 -1.66%
Western Canadian Select 40.20 +0.06 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.54 +0.21 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 56.60 +0.02 +0.04%
Sweet Crude 50.80 +0.22 +0.43%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 50.50 +0.22 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 49.40 +0.26 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 3 hours Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 4 hours China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 5 hours India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 6 hours Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 7 hours Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 8 hours Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 8 hours District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 1 day Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 1 day France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 1 day Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 1 day Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 1 day Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 1 day South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 2 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 2 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 2 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 2 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 2 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 3 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 3 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 3 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 3 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 3 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 3 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 3 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 3 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 6 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 6 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 6 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 6 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 6 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 6 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 6 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 7 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports

Breaking News:

Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals

Can Deep Water Wind Farms Power The World?

Can Deep Water Wind Farms Power The World?

A recent study suggests that…

How OPEC Continues To Cheat On Its Own Deal

How OPEC Continues To Cheat On Its Own Deal

OPEC oil production has once…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production

By Irina Slav - Oct 12, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT India

India needs foreign drillers on board to increase its crude oil production as it plans to reduce its dependence on imported oil. According to Wood Mackenzie, the world’s fastest-growing oil consumer needs to improve the recovery rates from its mature fields­—and for that it will need the expertise of foreign operators.

Wood Mac’s President, Neal Anderson, explained that achieving the government’s target of 10 percent lower crude oil imports by 2022 would be impossible through new discoveries alone. “Opening up exploration has such a long lead time. And it will not meet the five-year timeline,” the executive said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Currently, 80 percent of the crude oil Indian consumes comes from imports, and the situation is becoming worse as consumption continues to rise while domestic output declines because of field depletion. As a result, the government has launched an initiative to attract US$300 billion in investments over the next decade.

The initiative involves laxer pricing rules for oil and gas marketers as well as a uniform policy on oil and gas production—production companies will now need just one license to extract all types of hydrocarbons from a deposit.

In addition, India will seek to tender larger areas in newly discovered oil and gas deposits to boost the likelihood of bigger finds.

Related: Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

India needs urgent measures to address the inexorable increase in domestic energy demand, which is driven mainly by the fast urbanization of the population. “Like China since the start of this century, India is in the midst of a huge wave of urbanization, the scale of which has few parallels in history,” the Indian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said report last week.

The report said it expected the nation’s total urban population to jump from 439 million last year to 642 million by 2035. OPEC figures say India should expect a 150 percent rise in oil demand by the year 2040.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks

Next Post

China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com