Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Workers Become A Priority Target In South Sudan Conflict

Oil Workers Become A Priority Target In South Sudan Conflict

Attacks and kidnappings of foreign…

This Non-OPEC Member Just Called For An Extension Of The OPEC Deal

This Non-OPEC Member Just Called For An Extension Of The OPEC Deal

Non-OPEC member Oman shows itself…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Impending Jones Act Changes Could Cause Significant Job Losses In Oil & Gas

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Apr 04, 2017, 2:37 PM CDT Offshore

A new report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Monday predicted significant and damaging impacts from the Customs and Border Protection Agency’s (CBP) 30 proposed revisions on the enforcement of the Jones Act on issues relating to oil and gas vessel activity.

The API, an industry group relied upon for its weekly forecasts on American crude oil inventories, said the amendments, which relate to the redefinition of “vessel equipment” in the CBP’s protocol, could cause large job losses, reduced fossil fuel extraction on U.S. soil, and lower revenues for governments at all levels.

"This report projects that the proposed changes to these long-standing rulings would have widespread negative impacts on American jobs and the national economy, as well as a damaging effect on our national energy security," Erik Milito, upstream operations coordinator for the API, told PR Newswire.

"The study also concludes that these changes would have an abrupt negative impact on oil and natural gas development and investment in the Gulf of Mexico, further impacting consumers and businesses and substantially decreasing government revenue."

Critics of the amendments say the revisions undermine Trump’s goals of achieving American energy independence by increasing regulatory red-tape for oil and gas companies.

Data from the report shows 30,000 lost jobs in 2017 if the new rules are passed, with a majority of cuts expected in the Gulf of Mexico area. Government revenues would fall by $1.9 billion according to the API estimates.

Related: This Non-OPEC Member Just Called For An Extension Of The OPEC Deal

"President Trump's recent executive order on energy independence was an important step toward increasing American competitiveness, and these proposed changes completely undermine the order's purpose by placing unnecessary and harmful burdens on domestic energy production," said Milito. "These proposed changes to the rulings should be immediately withdrawn in order to protect U.S. energy security and allow for consumers and businesses to continue benefitting from America's energy renaissance."

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria’s Oil Output Plunges By More Than 200,000 Bpd In March

Next Post

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Trump To Undo Fuel Efficiency Standards
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com