Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.87 -0.11 -0.22%
Brent Crude 55.80 -0.20 -0.36%
Mars US 51.25 -0.44 -0.85%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
Urals 57.94 +5.02 +9.49%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.42 -0.18 -0.38%
Natural Gas 2.938 -0.00 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.63 -0.55 -1.02%
Murban 55.88 -0.30 -0.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.80 -0.20 -0.38%
Basra Light 51.62 -0.16 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 56.18 -0.11 -0.20%
Girassol 56.38 -0.13 -0.23%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 37.82 -0.69 -1.79%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Giddings 40.25 -0.25 -0.62%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 43.93 -0.44 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.43 -0.44 -0.94%
Kansas Common 40.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 54.62 -0.16 -0.29%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 04, 2017, 3:29 PM CDT Oil

Non-OPEC producers not part of the production cut deal continue to raise crude oil supply, which would continue to cap oil prices in the near future, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The production growth from non-OPEC countries is still there so I do not expect a price rise in the near future,” Birol said.

Since the beginning of this year, rising output from non-OPEC countries, mostly from the U.S., has constrained oil price gains—and to a large extent, offset OPEC’s efforts to clear the glut, rebalance the market, and prop up oil prices.

But when signs emerged that the global oversupply had started to reduce at a faster pace, oil prices rose in the third quarter, with Brent prices rising by some 20 percent to post their strongest Q3 performance since 2004, and WTI prices booking their strongest Q3 in 10 years.  

The rally in recent weeks was also propped up by a supply scare last week over possible disruptions of oil exports from Kurdistan along with hedge funds buying long positions. That short rally has since faded with oil prices turning lower as concerns of rising supply, mostly from the U.S., replaced fears of disruptions, and as money managers started taking profits from the long positions that had looked overstretched.

Related: What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

In addition, the number of oil rigs in the United States increased by 6 last week and the number of natural gas rigs decreased by 1. The oil rig count now stands 325 above the count one year ago.

Further depressing oil prices this week were surveys that OPEC’s production had increased in September, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) reporting on Tuesday a larger-than-expected gasoline inventories build of 4.19 million barrels for the week ending September 29, against an expected build of only 1.088 million barrels. The EIA report earlier today confirmed a gasoline stocks build, but of a more modest amount of 1.6 million barrels.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

