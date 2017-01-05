Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC Oil Output Falls From Record Highs

This North Sea Nation Is About To Lose 90% Of Its Natural Gas Production

This North Sea Nation Is About To Lose 90% Of Its Natural Gas Production

Because of the lack of…

Expert Commentary: North-American Oil Production Resilient

Expert Commentary: North-American Oil Production Resilient

The end of 2016 sees…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Human Rights Lawyers Take Angola’s Oil CEO To Court

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2017, 10:35 AM CST Jose Eduardo dos Santos

A group of 12 human rights lawyers, who last year filed a suit against the new head of Angola’s state-owned oil company Sonangol, have now taken matters to the Constitutional court.

The suit accuses President Jose Eduardo dos Santos of violating probity laws and demonstrating nepotism by appointing his daughter Isabel to the high position. The Supreme Court, however, rejected it in late December.

The lawyers argued the Supreme Court too had acted out of order, by taking longer than what guidelines state to rule on their case. It took the court seven months to issue a ruling.

Other lawyers believe the group of 12 will have a hard time convincing the Constitutional court of any wrongdoing on the part of the President – one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa, in power since 1979. The problem: finding a proof that Dos Santos acted unconstitutionally by appointing his daughter CEO of Sonangol.

The appointment of Isabel dos Santos certainly put Sonangol firmly in the global spotlight. When she took the helm, she pledged to make the company transparent and to separate its core operations, spinning off the rest to improve focus.

According to local media reports, however, the company is in shambles, with the management unable – or perhaps unwilling – to supply the staff with basic things such as washroom supplies.

Related: The Permian Stocks Of 2017

The controversy of Isabel dos Santos’ appointment grew further when it emerged last October that Chevron, a long-time partner of Sonangol, is demanding US$300 million in a debt repayment, threatening to otherwise end the relationship. Soon after this, Sonangol announced it had agreed to a debt payment of US$200 million, without mentioning the name of the receiver, adding that a plan was in place for the remainder of the sum.

All this is happening while Angola overtakes Nigeria as Africa’s biggest crude oil producer, with a daily output of 1.7 million barrels as of end-2016. Sonangol’s new management has pledged to improve the profits resulting from this increased production by cutting costs to US$12 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela’s Maduro Names New Oil Minister

Next Post

U.S. LNG Fleet Heads To Asia As Spot Prices Soar

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com